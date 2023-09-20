Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Just Made the Ultimate Power Move with NYC Girls Night Out

In the wake of Sophie Turner’s divorce from Joe Jonas, the funniest thing in the world for her to do would be to date his other most famous ex.

The second funniest thing for her to do would be to just hang out with her in a very public way.

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift hit the town earlier this week for a girls night out.

And they made sure that everyone saw them, too.

Sophie Turner is shockingly, stunningly beautiful in this glittering gold dress, sporting smooth blonde hair and some eye-popping cleavage. Good for her. (Getty)

As you can see in the video below, 27-year-old Sophie Turner stepped out arm-in-arm with 33-year-old Taylor Swift on Tuesday, September 19.

The Game of Thrones alum and the music superstar enjoyed a night out in New York City.

According to reports, they dined at a restaurant before heading to Temple Bar on Lafayette Street.

Just to be clear, going to a restaurant and then out to a bar while linking arms is not the same as dating.

Sure, it can be part of dating. But so can, like, ordering pizza for someone or watching a movie together. Just as a night on the town can be purely platonic.

Make no mistake, a lot of fans of both women (and there’s considerable overlap) would love to see them as an item. (We see you, Gaylors) But, just to be clear, there’s no reason to believe that this is what’s happening.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

What is happening is that Joe Jonas, the former hottest member of the Jonas Brothers, filed to divorce Sophie earlier this month.

The pair have been married for four years.

Sophie and Joe put out a joint statement in which they wrote that this was a mutual and amicable decision.

Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Getty)

We can only imagine what the text messages between Taylor and Sophie must have looked like.

Did it start as a more casual conversation and lead to “You know what? We should hit the town! Girls night!“

Or did one of them straight-up message the other with: “Bear with me, but what is the second-funniest thing that we could do right now?“

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends HBO Max’s “The Staircase” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Before the divorce filing and particularly after it, the public narrative in headlines was … odd.

Fans mocked the Sophie/Joe divorce coverage in media because it resembled a transparent PR strategy. One that backfired spectacularly.

We’re glad that so many people can see through the nonsense. Also? It’s just a delight to see Sophie and Taylor hanging out. Queen for Queen friendship.