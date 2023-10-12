Taylor Swift: Suck Up Your Injury, Travis, I’m Coming to Kansas City!

Contrary to what some folks out there may have feared, Taylor Swift remains firmly in her football fan era.

The singer did not attend boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL game in Minnesota this past Sunday afternoon, prompting a great deal of concern that this relationship has already come to an end.

Unbeknownst to social media users, however, Swift actually flew to Kansas City last Friday to celebrate Kelce’s 34th birthday.

The couple seems to be doing just fine.

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

And now we have further proof that Swift and Kelce’s romance is alive and well.

According to TMZ insiders, Swift plans to sit in a suite once again on Thursday night for the Chiefs home game against the Denver Broncos.

Assuming this rumor turns into a reality, it will make Taylor’s third time cheering Kelce on in person over the last four weeks.

For the record, Kansas City is undefeated since Swift first showed up for a game.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a receiving touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. (Getty)

The only hiccup here is that Kelce sprained his ankle on Sunday and has been listed by his team as Questionable for the Broncos matchup.

The Chiefs listed him as a limited participant in practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday … suggesting there’s still a chance he could play.

However, just to get all technical, taking this week’s contest off would allow Kelce nearly two full weeks to rest up before the Chiefs take on the Chargers next on October 22.

Taylor Swift reacts during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce, of course, are the hottest, most buzzed-about couple on the planet.

Aside from getting all excited about the athlete while watching him in action, Swift hasn’t made any public comments about Kelce.

Travis, however, hosts a podcast alongside his brother.

He’s addressed the relationship in broad terms on multiple occasions.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town in Kansas City … and pretty much everywhere else. (Getty Images)

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” Kelce said after Swift attended his home game against the Chicago Bears a few weeks ago.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis said as he talked to his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, about how he felt having the artist in his suite during the matchup.

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family,” continued the superstar tight end.

“She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”