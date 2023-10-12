Christine Brown: Why Did She Surround Her Wedding with Armed Police Officers?

We have an unexpected update on Christine Brown’s very recent wedding.

As previously reported, the veteran Sister Wives cast member exchanged vows this past Saturday with David Woolley, her boyfriend of about a year and a half.

Thanks to People Magazine, we learned a lot right away about the beautiful ceremony.

Brown’s son, Paedon, and her dad walked her the down aisle, for example… while Christine wore a dress from Boda Bridal to the altar.

Christine Brown is featured in this screen capture from a Sister Wives Season 18 episode. (TLC)

Now, however, we have more information — and it’s a rather surprising tidbit.

According to The Sun, Christine and David’s wedding — held at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah — was attended by 330 guests.

Yes, it was filmed by TLC for a future episode of Sister Wives… and it was also held under intense scrutiny.

“There were security officers on the property making sure everything ran smoothly and there were no trespassers,” an insider told The Sun this week.

“The entrance in front of the lodge was not accessible, so there was no way of even getting close, unless you were a guest of the hotel.”

Christine Brown has a slight smirk on her face here during a Sister Wives confessional. (TLC)

Because the ceremony and portions of the reception will likely air on Sister Wives someday, “they wanted to keep the wedding a big secret from the general public so that nothing got leaked,” the source continued, adding:

“There was no way of even getting a glimpse of Christine’s wedding because anywhere you would be able to view it, it appeared to be closed to the public at the time.”

Makes sense, given the circumstances.

Brown, meanwhile, has talked openly with People about the magical day itself, along with the amazing man she now calls her husband.

Christine Brown looks directly into the camera and gets serious in this Season 18 confessional scene. (TLC)

“He gets along fantastic with Truely,” the mother of six said to People a few days ago.

“And I think that was the final clinch for me. He came over one time and he started talking with Truely, and he just sat down with her and got her. He understood her.”

Christine previously said that the final straw in her marriage to Kody Brown was how terribly he treated this same child.

She’s on record with saying Kody is a bad father.

Christine Brown stares into the camera for this Sister Wives Season 18 promo pic. (TLC)

From the very first time Christine introduced David to the world, it was clear she was just so very smitten.

“He’s a phenomenal person, to the core. He’s just outstanding,” Christine most recently gushed to People of Woolley.

“Yeah, I just feel like I won a gold mine — major.

“I won the lottery with him.”

