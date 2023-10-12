Tori Roloff Offers Gratitude to Fans and Supporters Amidst Perceived Feud with Audrey

We know that there have been palpable tensions between Tori Roloff and her father-in-law, Matt Roloff.

In the eyes of many fans, Matt betrayed his children by making promises that he didn’t keep.

But Tori has a lot of fans. She recently expressed her gratitude for anyone whose life her journey has touched.

Tori also expressed a desire for everyone to “just get along” amidst perceive hostilities with her infamous sister-in-law, Audrey.

During a recent post to her Instagram Story, a clearly distraught Tori Roloff addressed her fans and followers.

“Oh, OK. Just another thought,” she prefaced her emotional statement.

“As I’m, like, sitting here getting so emotional,” she admitted.

Tori explained that she felt so emotional “just because it feels like so many of you reached out.”

Followers have contacted her “and have just, like, said that as we get older just what we crave in life is to just connect with people.”

Tori continued: “and find people who lift us up and make us better humans.”

“And it just sucks that we live in such a broken world,” Tori lamented.

She went on to ask: “that, like, why can’t we all just get along?”

Tori then aspired: “Like, find your people and hype them up and just, I don’t know.”

“It’s sad and it’s – but I’m also just so incredibly grateful for those of you who’ve reached out,” Tori expressed.

She thanked those who contacted her “and said that you have found community within anything that I’ve done on social media.”

Tori continued: “or shared about my family or my kids or anything.”

“And,” Tori concluded, “I just am so grateful to be part of your journey.”

Being a reality TV star can be a weird situation. Being on social media is weird, especially with a large following. And, if we’re being honest, just being a person is often weird and awkward.

But it is only natural that Tori would feel touched and perhaps even relieved to learn that her own journey and struggles have had a positive impact upon her fans.

Of course, there’s an extra piece of context to this.

For many years, people have noted that Tori appears to be in a feud (to some degree) with Audrey Roloff, her sister-in-law.

Both women married into the Roloff family by marrying one of the twin sons. But they seem to be at odds … or so fans speculate.

Why? Well, the latest (alleged) rub is Tori’s recent milestone.

Just last week, she celebrated reaching two million Instagram followers.

That’s good news! It also means that she has eclipsed Audrey’s follower count by the population of a mid-sized city.

Audrey has about 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Obviously, she’s no slouch.

But a lot of Tori’s fans — and Audrey’s detractors — have been gleefully chatting about how Auj must be seething over Tori’s heightened social media popularity.

Audrey uses her Instagram to hawk products (some of them are … controversial) and post her “picture-perfect” family. Tori mostly just shares her feelings and experiences with followers. Yet Tori’s the one on top.