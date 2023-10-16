Suzanne Somers, Three’s Company and Step by Step Star, Dead at 76

Sad news today out of the entertainment world:

Suzanne Somers, a veteran actress best known for her roles on Three’s Company and Step by Step, died on Sunday morning from breast cancer

She was 76 years old.

Suzanne Somers visits SiriusXM Studios on January 6, 2020 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the star’s publicist, R. Couri Hay, wrote in a statement shared on behalf of the actress’ family.

It continued as follows:

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Suzanne Somers attends the 7th Biennial UNICEF Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on April 14, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Somers diagnosed with cancer in 2000; she gave fans an update on her ongoing health battle this past July.

“Since I have been taking time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it.

“This is not new territory for me.”

Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers attend the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, 2018 in Palm Springs, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Somers rose to small screen fame in the 1970s thanks to her role as Chrissy on the ABC sitcom Three’s Company, which also featured the late John Ritter and Joyce DeWitt.

She was ultimately fired from the show after asking to be paid the same as Ritter.

Somers later acted in She’s the Sheriff and Step by Step, while also performing at times in Las Vegas.

Ultimately, she found enormous success in her wellness empire.

“That was the great thing about being fired,” the author once said, referring most notably to the ThighMaster exercise equipment and adding:

“I would have never been able to do what I do now.”

Suzanne Somers attends the 2018 Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Concluded Somers this summer:

“I know how to put on my battle gear.

“Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever.

“My incredible family has been so supportive, and have helped so much by keeping the business running so you can still have access to all the wonderful products.

“Thank you for the continued love and support. It’s only about who you love and who loves you – and I love you!”