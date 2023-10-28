In a word, Shannon Beador?

YIKES!

Earlier this week, The Real Housewives of Orange County was officially charged with one count of DUI and one count of hit-and-run… following a scary accident in September during which Beador crashed her car into a house.

Both of these charges are misdemeanors.

Shannon Beador attends the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 14, 2015. (Getty)

The long-time Bravo personality was arrested at the scene of this crash, which involved her veering on to a residential property in Newport Beach… clipping the side of a house … and turning back onto the main road and eventually parking in the middle of it.

There’s even video footage of the debacle.

Courtesy of a surveillance camera in the area, this footage depicts Beador zig-zagging around the street before nicking the aforementioned house with her vehicle.

Almost immediately from there, Beador put her car in reverse, gets off the sidewalk and heads into the street before slowly pulling away.

She eventually parks in the streets, gets out the car and also grabs her dog — in an attempt to make it look like she was simply taking the animal for a walk.

But police who were called to the area by a neighbor weren’t fooled one bit.

Beador “is extremely apologetic and remorseful,” her attorney told TMZ at the time.

“We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

TMZ now also reports that Beador had a blood-alcohol level of .24% after the crash, which is THREE times the legal limit.

To her credit, Beador offered to pay for all the damage she caused and has also sought professional help.

As celebrity gossip followers likely know well, this has been a challenging year for Shannon Beador… whose boyfriend John Janssen dumped her in November 2022 after nearly four years of dating.

The split took place after The Real Housewives of Orange County wrapped filming on Season 17, although it wasn’t announced to the public until January 2023.

“We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,” Beador told People Magazine months ago, talking about the split.

“He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

Wearing a frightful wig, Shannon Beador confronts a castmate for allegedly gossiping about her. (Bravo)

This is no excuse for endangering her life or the life of others, of course.

But perhaps it places the incident in a bit of context.

“I’ve never loved anyone more in my life,” Beador also told of People many months ago in regard to Janssen.

“I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out.

“I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John. But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

