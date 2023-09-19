Shannon Beador Filmed Driving Like a MANIAC, Plans to Enter Counseling

We have an update on Shannon Beador Gate.

As previously reported, The Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested on two misdemeanors this past Saturday night after she crashed her car into a house in Newport Beach, California.

Beador was taken into custody shortly afterwards for DUI and hit-and-run.

She was later released without posting any bond.

Shannon Beador looks into the camera for this confessional on The Real Housewives of Orange County. (Bravo)

Now, meanwhile, TMZ has shared surveillance camera footage of Beador zig-zagging around the street before nicking the aforementioned house with her vehicle.

Beador appears to misjudge a corner in this video… before careening out of control and driving her car on to someone’s lawn and then into their residence.

Almost immediately from there, Beador throws her car in reverse, gets off the sidewalk and heads into the street before slowly pulling away.

She eventually parks in the streets, gets out the car and also grabs her dog — in an attempt to make it look like she was simply taking the animal for a walk.

Shannon Beador attends Opening Night Of Rock Of Ages Hollywood At The Bourbon Room at The Bourbon Room on January 15, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood)

However, a resident called 911 upon seeing Beador driving in such dangerous fashion and police quickly arrived on the scene.

Beador “is extremely apologetic and remorseful,” her lawyer told TMZ.

“We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Shannon Beador discusses her (now former) relationship while wearing pink during Season 17. (Bravo)

Elsewhere, Jeff Lewis — Beador’s friend and fellow Bravo personality — addressed the scandal on Monday after revealing that Beador would not appear on the Friday episode of radio show, as originally scheduled.

“Unfortunately, she got into a bit of trouble on Saturday night,” Lewis said on his latest broadcast, adding:

“Unfortunately she got a DUI on Saturday night. She was also in a car accident. She was injured, so she’s going to be recovering.”

It’s unclear at the moment the extent of the star’s injuries.

Do you ever just say something and then wonder what possessed you to blurt it out? Shannon Beador had this moment on Celebrity Family Feud in 2023. (ABC)

Continued Lewis:

“Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time.

“I was shocked — she called me yesterday and we talked for awhile — and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever drink and drive.”

Lewis also said the Real Housewives cast member will “entering counseling this week,” and clarified that “nobody [else] was hurt in the accident.”

Wearing a frightful wig, Shannon Beador confronts a castmate for allegedly gossiping about her. (Bravo)

As celebrity gossip followers likely know well, this has been a challenging year for Shannon Beador… whose boyfriend John Janssen dumped her in November 2022 after nearly four years of dating.

The split took place after The Real Housewives of Orange County wrapped filming on Season 17, yet wasn’t announced to the public until January 2023.

“We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,” Beador told People Magazine months ago, talking about the split.

“He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

