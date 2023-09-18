Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI, Actually Crashing Into House in Newport Beach

In a word, Shannon Beador?

YIKES!

According to TMZ, through local law enforcement sources, The Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested on Saturday night for Driving Under the Influence and also for hit-and-run.

The details of the incident in question are rather scary and troublesome, too.

Shannon Beador attends Opening Night Of Rock Of Ages Hollywood At The Bourbon Room at The Bourbon Room on January 15, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood)

Beador apparently drove her car onto a residential property in Newport Beach, even clipping the side of the house before turning back onto the main road and eventually parking in the middle of it.

She then got out of the vehicle, along with her dog.

In both hilarious and upsetting fashion, TMZ reports that Beador was trying to act like she was merely taking a walk at the time… when police arrived after receiving a 911 call.

Based on how she was acting, Beador was then taken into custody.

Shannon Beador discusses her (now former) relationship while wearing pink during Season 17. (Bravo)

The police also seized Beador’s car as part of their investigation into the damage done to the aforementioned home; she has since been released without bond.

It’s also worth noting that both of the charges against the reality star are classified as misdemeanors.

As loyal viewers, fans and followers likely know well, this has been a challenging year for Shannon Beador, whose boyfriend John Janssen dumped her in November 2022 after nearly four years of dating.

The break-up took place after The Real Housewives of Orange County wrapped filming on Season 17, but wasn’t announced to the public until January 2023.

According to Shannon Beador, the fact that her relationship is a topic of discussion on RHOC means that it will end. (Bravo)

Earlier this summer, Beador exploded at her co-stars for bringing the subject of Janssen up on air.

She then appeared to take a shot at her ex-lover’s penis.

“We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,” Beador told People Magazine months ago, talking about the split.

“He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

Do you ever just say something and then wonder what possessed you to blurt it out? Shannon Beador had this moment on Celebrity Family Feud in 2023. (ABC)

To her credit, Beador was candid about how hard this development was for her to take at the time.

“I’ve never loved anyone more in my life,” Beador added of People in regard to Janssen.

“I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out.

“I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John. But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”