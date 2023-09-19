Asuelu Began Cheating on Kalani Before They Married, 90 Day The Last Resort Reveals

From the start of this season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, we have heard about Kalani Faagata’s “hall pass” and Asuelu’s cheating.
At first, it sounded like Asuelu had only cheated once — during a trip home to Samoa.
But it was not the first time. Asuelu has been cheating on Kalani since she was pregnant with their first child.
She stayed with him because she was pregnant. But Asuelu cheating became a pattern that didn’t break. It only broke their marriage.
On this week’s 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani explained how she and Asuelu were more like “friends” who happened to have kids together.
For a while, she felt like Asuelu had friendzoned her. Now, of course, he wanted to renew their spark.
But Kalani felt, at best, totally disinterested and closed off. At worst, she felt downright repulsed.
“I honestly just feel grossed out,” Kalani directly admitted.
“I just think of his penis with somebody else,” she explained. “So that just disgusts me and I don’t want to do anything else.”
Referring to his cheating, Kalani detailed: “When I found out what happened, I just blocked out love to him because I’m afraid of being hurt.”
Upon hearing this, Asuelu became emotional. He said that he felt like a bad person.
That is a very valid feeling for him to have.
A tearful Asuelu asked Kalani what it would take for her to forgive him. And Kalani wasn’t sure.
“I feel like I’ve done a lot of bad things in our relationship,” Asuelu noted. His feeling was accurate.
“And I really want to work on myself,” he affirmed.
Asuely added: “And I need to treat my wife better.” True! Though it might just be too late for that.
It was only later that Kalani fully broke down while speaking to a producer.
She shared that he had cheated on her with a number of women over the years.
It all started when she was pregnant with their first child. Remember, Kalani had never had sex before Asuelu.
“Basically since the beginning of Asuelu and I’s relationship, he’s cheated the whole time,” Kalani revealed.
She described that time: “so when we were dating, when I was pregnant, before he came here.”
Kalani added that his cheating went on through “like what three years into our marriage and then now.
“So it’s just been this pattern,” Kalani then characterized. “So how do you forgive someone for something they keep doing?”
That is an extremely reasonable question.
“I stayed with him because I was pregnant,” a tearful Kalani explained. That is an extremely common mistake.
“I did it because I thought we would be together forever,” Kalani recalled.
“So feeling my feelings just die,” she expressed.
A miserable Kalani concluded: “I just never wanted this to happen.”