Asuelu Began Cheating on Kalani Before They Married, 90 Day The Last Resort Reveals

From the start of this season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, we have heard about Kalani Faagata’s “hall pass” and Asuelu’s cheating.

At first, it sounded like Asuelu had only cheated once — during a trip home to Samoa.

But it was not the first time. Asuelu has been cheating on Kalani since she was pregnant with their first child.

She stayed with him because she was pregnant. But Asuelu cheating became a pattern that didn’t break. It only broke their marriage.

Kalani Faagata is no longer attracted to her husband, and it’s all because of his behavior. (TLC)

On this week’s 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani explained how she and Asuelu were more like “friends” who happened to have kids together.

For a while, she felt like Asuelu had friendzoned her. Now, of course, he wanted to renew their spark.

But Kalani felt, at best, totally disinterested and closed off. At worst, she felt downright repulsed.

Speaking to the confessional camera on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata explains her disinterest in her husband. (TLC)

“I honestly just feel grossed out,” Kalani directly admitted.

“I just think of his penis with somebody else,” she explained. “So that just disgusts me and I don’t want to do anything else.”

Referring to his cheating, Kalani detailed: “When I found out what happened, I just blocked out love to him because I’m afraid of being hurt.”

Wearing a yellow blouse that is just shy of becoming chartreuse, Kalani Faagata watches two 90 Day: The Last Resort castmates reconcile. (TLC)

Upon hearing this, Asuelu became emotional. He said that he felt like a bad person.

That is a very valid feeling for him to have.

A tearful Asuelu asked Kalani what it would take for her to forgive him. And Kalani wasn’t sure.

On 90 Day: The Last Resort, Asuelu Pulaa elicited some undeserved sympathy from some of his castmates. (TLC)

“I feel like I’ve done a lot of bad things in our relationship,” Asuelu noted. His feeling was accurate.

“And I really want to work on myself,” he affirmed.

Asuely added: “And I need to treat my wife better.” True! Though it might just be too late for that.

Back in her room on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata speaks to her sister about how her husband essentially friendzoned her until recently. It was like he lost interest until she did. (TLC)

It was only later that Kalani fully broke down while speaking to a producer.

She shared that he had cheated on her with a number of women over the years.

It all started when she was pregnant with their first child. Remember, Kalani had never had sex before Asuelu.

Beautiful Kolini Faagata listens to her sister describe her marriage and her hopes to improve things in the future on 90 Day: The Last Resort. (TLC)

“Basically since the beginning of Asuelu and I’s relationship, he’s cheated the whole time,” Kalani revealed.

She described that time: “so when we were dating, when I was pregnant, before he came here.”

Kalani added that his cheating went on through “like what three years into our marriage and then now.

Kalani Faagata was clearly not feeling the moment while she went through the motions of a Kama Sutra class with husband Asuelu Pulaa on 90 Day: The Last Resort. (TLC)

“So it’s just been this pattern,” Kalani then characterized. “So how do you forgive someone for something they keep doing?”

That is an extremely reasonable question.

“I stayed with him because I was pregnant,” a tearful Kalani explained. That is an extremely common mistake.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa recline on 90 Day: The Last Resort. (TLC)

“I did it because I thought we would be together forever,” Kalani recalled.

“So feeling my feelings just die,” she expressed.

A miserable Kalani concluded: “I just never wanted this to happen.”