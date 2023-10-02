Meghan Markle "Considering" Bid For Late Dianne Feinstein's Vacant Senate Seat, Source Claims

Last week, Senator Dianne Feinstein passed away at the age of 90.

The fact that she was still serving in the Senate at the time of her passing has renewed the debate about the need to impose age limits on our nation’s elected offices, but that’s a conversation for another time.

Today, we’re more interested in an unexpected celebrity gossip angle to this story — namely, the possibility that Meghan Markle will throw her hat in the ring and seek to be named as Feinstein’s replacement.

With her total lack of political experience, Meghan would be the ultimate longshot candidate, but insiders claim a unique set of circumstances has created a situation in which the possibility of a Senator Sussex is not entirely implausible.

Feinstein’s replacement will be chosen by California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom.

Insiders say Newsom has privately vowed to name a Black woman to fill the seat, but is worried about the possibility of choosing one who might already be planning to run for the vacant Senate post in 2024.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Daily Mail, Meghan is being considered as a viable interim candidate.

“Meghan is definitely a long-shot but in the craziness that is US politics these days it’s not an impossibility. Crazier things have happened,” a source tells the outlet.

The insider adds that Newsom is working with limited options, as his top choices might decline the appointment so that they can attain the seat more legitimately by being elected.

“The problem he now faces is that all the best candidates have already announced they will be running for Feinstein’s seat in November 2024, the next election,” says the insider.

“Governor Newsom cannot elect any of those candidates to the position now as it would be seen as a huge, and very unfair, advantage,” the source explains.

“If he puts any of the very good black women candidates in the job now he will be accused of favoritism.”

So now the governor finds himself in the position of needing a known name who is not already planning to run for California’s vacant Senate seat next year.

“He needs to find a woman of color who can do the job for 13 months and will agree to not stand against any of the seasoned politicians who have already thrown their hats into the ring,” says the insider.

“There are not that many women who fit the bill. Which is why Meghan’s name is being bandied about.”

There’s been talk of Meghan entering politics in the past, and an interim appointment might be just the sort of gig she needs in order to get her feet wet.

But would a governor with future presidential ambitions put his reputation on the line by appointing a UK duchess with zero experience to one of the most powerful offices in the land?

Almost certainly not!

But hey, it’s fun to think about, right?