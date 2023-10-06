Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift "Haters" in NFL Don't Matter, Mom Donna Says

Travis Kelce isn’t the only one who’s gushing over Taylor Swift these days. He’s not even the only Kelce to be a fan of hers.

Travis’ mom approves of their entanglement. And we’ve seen her cheering with Taylor in the stands.

But what does she really think?

Donna Kelce just spoke in an interview. And we now know, among other things, her favorite Taylor Swift song!

Donna Kelce speaks on the Got It From My Momma Podcast in early October 2023 as one of her famous athlete sons continues to make headlines. (YouTube)

As you can see in the video below, Donna appeared as a guest recently on the Got It From My Momma Podcast.

In addition to discussing the weird backlash against her son’s romance with Taylor, she also revealed her favorite Taylor song.

“[It’s] probably ‘Shake It Off,’” she admitted. That tracks! It was a gateway song for many 1989-era Swifties.

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

By the way, Donna also dropped little references to “Bad Blood” in the same interview. Iconic behavior.

Anyway, this interview served as Donna’s way of breaking her silence on the past couple of weeks.

She noted that it has been “surreal.” Both she and Taylor have, of course, been attending Travis’ games.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

As many sports fans were well aware (I’m told that he was relatively well known in the football world before this), Kelce plays for the Chiefs. This football team calls Kansas City, Missouri its home.

However, because of how the sport operates, they travel all over the country for games.

For some of those games, Taylor — and even some of her celebrity friends — have appeared in the stands to cheer him on. And Donna’s been there, too.

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman cheer prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023. (Getty)

“It’s something I never thought I’d be involved with,” Donna admitted during the interview.

Additionally, Taylor’s relationship with Travis has caused a bit of a stir in the sportsball world.

While Taylor’s fans have been learning that Travis exists and a little about his team and career, some members of the NFL have ruffled feathers. We’ve seen athletes publicly beg Taylor to not attend Travis’ games.

Meanwhile, Donna quipped that the NFL itself, as an organization, is “laughing all the way to the bank” about the romance.

“I can tell you this,” Donna stated. “They’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could have paid a $1 million to a PR firm.”

That makes sense. The Kelce boys are known for good works, from vaccine promotions to just generally being good dudes.

Travis Kelce takes to the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

“Good for them,” Donna expressed.

“They’re getting the ramifications of everything,” she added.

Additionally, Donna commented that it’s “pretty cool” to see so many young women show an interest in football. Even if it’s not directly because of her son.

Overall, Donna is clearly someone who is deeply proud of her sons’ success.

While Travis’ romance with Taylor has given him name recognition beyond football households, Jason is also a professional football player.

Donna expressed that she feels like she’s in an “alternate universe” as she looks at where her sons are today. So sweet!