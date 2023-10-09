Robyn Brown Breaks Down Over Potential “Dealbreaker” in Marriage to Kody

As Sister Wives fans across the nation know well, Kody Brown is no longer in a plural marriage.

He’s been forced into polygamy with Robyn Brown after Christine and Janelle left him, and then Kody and Meri ended what had basically been a sham of a marriage this past January.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, however?

Viewers were left to wonder whether Kody would go from three spouses… to one spouse… to zero spouses.

Robyn Brown is a total mess in this scene from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

The October 8 installment of this reality show featured Meri telling Kody that she was moving her clothing business back to her native state of Utah.

For her part, meanwhile, Robyn sort of hoped Kody would make an effort to convince Meri otherwise… simply to keep the fractured family together in some meaningful way.

But nope.

Kody didn’t seem to care at all, even saying in a confessional:

“Meri and I don’t have a marriage really… I think I see the writing on the wall. I’m literally waiting for her to catch up.”

Kody Brown appears to be both sad and confused in this photo from a Sister Wives episode. (TLC)

Harsh, but at least honest.

In her own confessional, Robyn reacts poorly to Kody’s take on the situation because it’s simply more evidence that her polygamous life is basically over.

“There’s a lot that’s been going down with our family, and it’s been very frustrating to watch,” Robyn tells the camera, even admitting to irritation over the way Kody has been treating Meri.

“It’s very frustrating, and some days it feels like a dealbreaker,” she adds.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown forever? It doesn’t appear as if this couple will ever split. (TLC)

A dealbreaker for her own marriage?

This episode was filmed almost a year ago and we know that Robyn and Kody remain very much together, so perhaps Robyn was thinking that at the time?

But her romantic deal clearly has not been broken.

Robyn has been candid for awhile, however, that she was never really interested in a solo relationship with only Kody and does with things had worked out with the other sister wives.

Robyn Brown looks quite unhappy in this photo, doesn’t she? It’s from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

This may explain why at least one outlet has claimed Kody may soon be in the market for another partner.

“On one hand, Kody doesn’t believe that he’s capable of serving that kind of a lifestyle again,” a friend of Robyn’s recently told The Sun, adding in this interview:

“On the other hand, Robyn’s always wanted that lifestyle. So, now it’s a big question mark. Whether he’s looking or not, it is a big question.”

Sister Wives airs at 10/9c on Sunday nights on TLC.

