Britney Spears' Book Launch Has Family "Worried," Portrays Jamie "as the Devil"

We’re just days away from the release of Britney Spears’ memoir.

Britney’s loyal stans are chomping at the bit. (I can’t be the only one seeing people post their preorder countdowns on social media, right?)

Obviously, some people are very nervous about what Britney has to say about what people have done to her.

Some are even claiming that the book will be damaging to Britney. Will it? Or will it be damaging to the people who’ve wronged Britney?

The Woman In Me is the title of Britney Spears’ October 2023 memoir. (Image Credit: Simon and Schuster)

As we have previously reported, Britney Spears has been working on her 288-page memoir, The Woman In Me.

Now that she is no longer under a conservatorship, she is finally free to tell her story.

To do so, Britney worked with acclaimed journalist Sam Lansky to write the book. Simon & Schuster is publishing the memoir, which hits bookshelves (physically and virtually) on October 24.

Britney Spears attends the announcement of her then-new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Fans fully expect Britney’s memoir to detail her experiences through highly publicized traumas and injustices that she faced.

And we can likely expect to see plenty of brand new information. As much as we’ve all followed Britney’s story, there are things that the world doesn’t know. Not yet, anyway.

However, given the patently absurd hyperscrutiny that Britney has received in recent years … how will the public respond to her book?

Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. It’s what she deserves! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

An unidentified inside source close to or within Britney Spears’ family apparently worries about how public responses will impact Britney.

An insider told The Sun that “Britney agreed to present her story and her truth.” Well, yes.

“But,” the source warned, “she doesn’t have a clue about how her words are about to be blown up around the world.”

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Her entire life and mental well-being will be examined in the aftermath,” the insider cautioned.

“We all fear that opening all these wounds and very personal moments publicly could impact her well-being,” the source explained.

“And,” the insider went on, that “does have us worried.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “One Upon A Time…In Hollywood” at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Britney is living on the edge mentally without the stress of this book release,” the insider claimed.

“There is a huge fear that she will become ill,” the source alleged. “As her family find themselves in her sights in the memoir.”

The insider added: “We are all aware of how Britney has felt betrayed over the years, but actually she has such complicated relationships with everyone.”

Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Britney has been struggling to have perspective for over a decade,” the insider outrageously claimed.

“She feels that her dad wanted her money and had no interest in her welfare,” the source alleged. “But it was not simple.”

The insider insisted: “Jamie has always been adamant that he saved his daughter in her time of need, salvaged her finances, and protected her from unsavory characters.”

A sign that reads “Jail Jamie, Free Britney, Investigate Lou” sits on the ground as supporters of Britney Spears gather outside a courthouse in downtown for a #FreeBritney protest as a hearing regarding Spears’ conservatorship is in session on July 22, 2020. That sign has some solid suggestions. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“His argument was that everything he did was signed off by the court system, under the conservatorship,” the source noted.

“He is not happy about what is coming his way in the book,” the insider added.

One should hope not. There are people out there who truly believe that simply because something is legal, it can’t be bad to do. That is not how right and wrong work.

Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Jamie and Britney have totally different perspectives on their relationship and interactions,” the insider then understated.

“And even though they are not talking,” the source continued, “she does have long-term daddy issues.”

Finally, the insider shared that the book “will really paint Jamie out to be the devil.” And not the sexy kind with big horns, either.