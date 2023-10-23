Earlier this year, Jenelle Evans regained custody of her teenage son Jace following a legal battle that’s been raging since the boy was an infant.

The living arrangement didn’t last long, as Jace ran away from home three times in as many weeks and was eventually placed back in the care of his grandmother, Barbara Evans.

Following the most recent incident, Jace alleged that he was assaulted by his stepfather, David Eason.

Now, Jenelle and David are once again at the center of a CPS investigation that could cost them custody of their other kids.

Jenelle Evans attends New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

With all that going on, you might think that the Easons would be keeping a low profile and focusing on creating a more stable environment for the children who still live with them.

Instead, David is promoting his new career as a rapper, and his wife is attempting to drum up interest in her own business ventures.

When Jenelle first joined OnlyFans earlier this year, she frequently boasted about how much money she was making by sharing adult content on the site.

Jenelle Evans is seen on the set of “Candace” on May 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty)

These days, it seems that the initial curiosity has worn off, and Evans’ latest moneymaking effort isn’t faring any better than the many failed business ventures that came before it.

Sources allege that Evans is down to just two dozen subscribers and is slashing her prices in an effort to drum up interest.

Over the weekend, she posted an Instagram Story in which she wore a bright red wig and attempted to bolster interest in her risqué content.

“New content tonight,” with a fire emoji.

She was also active on TikTok over the weekend, posting dance videos and clapping back at fans who criticized her parenting or the manner in which she’s handling this latest scandal.

“Damn she must really be broke if she’s pulling out the red wig,” one commenter wrote on Reddit, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Gotta pay the light bill somehow,” another joked.

Jenelle Evans attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Getty)

“I really don’t understand why anyone would pay her for this kind of content. She never gives ‘sexy’ it’s more like [vomiting emoji],” a third chimed in.

Others pointed out that Jace’s embarrassment over his mother’s career as a sex worker was allegedly one of the things that prompted him to run away.

“So she knows Jace (and probably the others) get bullied and teased for her doing this yet she still does it so David gets new toys, she really frustrates me,” one person wrote.

David Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

“I would do anything I could to protect my kids, yet here she is with some dodgy red wig to make her kid’s lives even harder.”

Jenelle and David will likely justify their latest social media activity by claiming that they’re attempting to make money to support their children.

But stepping away from the spotlight and getting “normal” jobs has always been an option for these two.

They’re taking this route because it’s easier, and they’re dismissing Jace’s concerns because they simply don’t care.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.