Jenelle Evans: Did She Pay For Her $60,000 Houseboat With OnlyFans Earnings?!

Last week, we reported on the surprising news that Jenelle Evans bought a boat.

And folks, this was not just any old boat,.

Believe it or not, Jenelle shelled out nearly 60 grand for a 38-foot houseboat from 1988.

She and husband David Eason had to drive to Virginia to pick up the secondhand vessel, and it seems that they’re quite pleased with their purchase, which has already stood up to one major test.

Jenelle Evans recently boasted of buying a boat. (Photo via Instagram)

“Why didn’t anyone tell us the Outer Banks waves are like 5ft swells?” Jenelle wrote on Instagram after she was tossed around on the sturdy ship.

“We made it but never been so scared in my life,” the shaken former reality star added.

Jenelle later took to TikTok to express her misgivings in video form:

“Hyping myself up to drive my boat down the NC coast, because we almost didn’t make it through the Outer Banks on the ocean,” Jenelle captioned the clip in which she’s seen lying in bed next to a very unhappy-looking David.

Several sources have reported that Jenelle and David had to be rescued, but in the end, the troubled couple made it safely back home, where they dealt with a different kind of tidal wave:

We’re talking about the deluge of criticism they’ve faced as a result of this massive expenditure.

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin and abuse allegations. (Photo via Instagram)

Sure, the boat is a relic from the Reagan Era, but $57k is still a lot of cash, and David has been unemployed since long before anyone ever heard the term “Covid.”

Jenelle produces OnlyFans content for a living, but she’s supporting a family of six single-handedly.

It’s hard to imagine that there’s enough left over for an extravagant purchase like a houseboat — which is why some observers have put forth a different theory:

Jenelle Evans now has custody of her teenage son. Let’s hope this goes well for both of them! (Photo via Instagram)

As you may have heard Jenelle recently regained custody of her eldest son, Jace.

Some observers believe that these two monumental events were connected, and Jenelle paid for the boat by raiding Jace’s trust fund.

“Don’t you think the mom of the former Teen mom would call out her daughter if she was raiding a trust account for boats and vacations?” the gossip page Crazy Days and Nights tweeted this week (via Starcasm).

Jenelle Evans reacts here on TikTok to losing out on a supposedly major endorsement deal. (Photo via TikTok)

“Or, would it be a case of stones at glass houses?”

Needless to say, no one actually knows how Jenelle paid for the boat, but you can be sure the speculation will continue.

In the meantime, we’re hoping David will earn his keep by launching a commercial fishing business or something.

We kid — why would he ever work again, when he’s got Jenelle buying him everything he wants?