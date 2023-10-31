This week, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed their baby name.

It did not come as a surprise to those who’ve been following them closely. But it’s nice to have confirmation.

In contrast, however, a jarring new report will take many of Kourt’s fans by surprise.

Does the broader Kardashian-Jenner clan resent or even outright resent Travis?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian showed off their day-to-day lives as a married couple on The Kardashians Season 3. (Image Credit: Hulu)

We’ve all heard from Kourtney and Kim that their sibling rift erupted when Kim took on her creative directing role for a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

Given that the same world-famous luxury label had only just hosted Kourtney’s (third) wedding to Travis, she felt that Kim was stepping on her toes.

Okay, she actually called Kim a fulll-on “narcissist” on The Kardashians. “You saw this thing that was mine and you…wanted it.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying to have a kid together. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

At the time, Kim accused Kourtney of having changed. She said that she was not the only one to notice.

According to Kim, Kourt’s friends and relatives had all discussed it in a private group chat behind her back.

To hear it, you’d think that this was just another sibling squabble. Allegedly, it’s something a little more recent.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on October 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Life & Style reports that Kourtney’s relationship with, engagement to, and now her marriage to Travis Barker seems to be the source of a growing rift.

“While there’s been tension for years, the heart of the matter is the family doesn’t really like Travis,” claims an inside source.

“Some of them tolerate him more than others, and some are less outspoken,” the insider adds. “But they all share an opinion that Kourtney is not the same person since getting together with Travis, and they don’t like it.”

Kourtney Kardashian attends the runway for the Boohoo X Kourtney Kardashian fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Though the entire family allegedly feels this way, Kim is simply the public face of the sentiment.

“Kim believes Travis has been isolating Kourtney from the family,” the insider dishes.

“And,” the source continues, Kim perceives Travis as having been “slowly turning her against them.”

She’s expecting again! Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her baby bump in this photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“It’s true that Kourt spends a lot less time with her sisters,” the report continues.

“And,” the source remarks, Kourtney “is more vocal in sharing how she doesn’t agree with a lot of things they do.”

The insider confirms: “She has certainly pulled away.”

While addressing the confessional camera on the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian is sporting a shiny, tidy bob. We love it. (Image Credit: Hulu)

More to the point, Kim has not been a fan of this relationship from day one.

Part of that may have to do with Travis referring to Kim as both “f–king hot” and “eye candy” in his book. Yes, even though it came out yeras ago.

“Kim found it creepy that Travis wrote about her in his book,” the source then suggests. “And she didn’t approve when he and Kourt got close.”

Kim Kardashian had some explaining to do on the Season 4 confessional of The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

But, whether Kim’s advice is good or bad, Kourtney did not listen. She’s expecting her first child with Travis in the very near future.

“Travis is fully aware of the strained situation, and his solution is to ice the family out,” the source alleges.

The insider goes on to add: “He and Kourt share a belief that they don’t want drama in their lives, so they prefer to just separate from it.”

A visibly pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo in early September, speaking of how “empowering” she feels that her pregnancy has been for her. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I have a happy life,” we all heard Kourtney announce during a heated clash with Kim.

“And the happiness comes when I get…away from you guys,” she admitted on The Kardashians in September.

Kourtney sounded as if she were speaking of her own thoughts. But maybe this stemmed from discussions with her husband.

In this screenshot from the Hulu special, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker discuss their wedding setup in black and white. (Image Credit: Hulu) (Image Credit: Hulu)

“There have always been ups and downs in the family,” the inside source acknowledges.

The source concludes: “Still, the Kardashians love each other and will celebrate baby Barker.”

We’re sure that they will. But if this family rift is real (and we don’t know that it is), will the wee baby Barker help them warm up to Travis?