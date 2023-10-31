Could it be a subtle act of celebration?

Earlier this month, Josh Duggar’s appeal was rejected, meaning that the convicted predator will likely remain in prison until at least 2023.

That’s bad news for Josh, but good news for the rest of society.

His family has mostly remained silent on the matter, but it was widely assumed that Josh’s long-suffering wife, Anna Duggar, was devastated by the news.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots. He’s a sick individual. (Arkansas PD)

After all, not only does this mean that she’ll remain a single mother of seven for most of the next decade, it’s also a reminder that her husband is almost certainly guilty of the many shocking crimes of which he’s been accused.

But a recent social media post has some fans convinced that Anna might not be as distraught as expected.

For obvious reasons, Anna has been keeping a low profile in recent months.

But she ended her social media hiatus in unexpected fashion over the weekend.

Anna Duggar poses with her entire extended family for an outdoor photo. (Instagram)

“Yesterday, we had a celebration of the life of Priscilla’s grandfather, Rudolph Stembridge,” Anna’s brother-in-law captioned the photo above (Priscilla is Anna’s sister).

“He was 93 when he passed away and leaves an incredible legacy of loving God, his family, and his country. He and grandma were married for 55 years. They had 6 children, 20 grandchildren, and 54 great grandchildren.”

Obviously, a funeral is never exactly a joyous occasion, but Anna’s grandfather had a good run — and she seemed to looked to be in good spirits in the family photo.

Josh Duggar has lost his appeal and will definitely serve his full sentence now. (Getty)

“Anna looks happy and relaxed. The effects of Josh being far away?” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun

“I was thinking the same!” a second agreed.

“That was my first thought too. She looked miserable in the (very few) pictures we saw post-sentencing,” a third chimed in, adding:

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I wonder if she’s realized that she’s better off without him, even if she has to do the cracker-sweeping herself. (Well let’s be honest, she always did it herself.) We can always hope.”

After Josh’s arrest on child pornography charges, Anna moved into the infamous Duggar compound with his family.

In the months that followed, however, Anna had a falling out with her in-laws.

Seen here on TLC, Anna Duggar is Josh’s maligned, long-suffering wife and the mother of his seven children. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Insiders say Josh’s wife and his parents are no longer on speaking terms.

So we don’t know where Anna lives or how she’s supporting herself these days, but it seems that she’s holding up as well as can be expected given her circumstances.

Thankfully, she’s got a large family of her own, which may mean that she doesn’t need to lean on the Duggars for support.

Maybe by the time Josh gets sprung, Anna will come to her senses and cut ties with the whole scandalous clan!

It’s unlikely, but we can dream!

