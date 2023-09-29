Jill Duggar's Controversial Memoir Reaches New York Times Best Sellers List, Deals Yet Another Blow to Jim Bob's Empire of Abuse

Jill Duggar is a mother, a wife, an activist, a former reality star, and an inspiration to millions.

And now, she can add yet another title to her ever-growing resume — best-selling author!

Yes, Jill released her debut memoir earlier this month, and now, the book has earned a place on the New York Times Best Seller List.

As of this writing, the book is the fifth most popular nonfiction release in the country.

When the project was announced back in April, fans expressed hope that Jill would seize this opportunity to speak candidly about her traumatic upbringing and the cult of abuse in which she was raised.

She did not disappoint.

“The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced,” Jill wrote on Instagram ahead of the book’s release.

“However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle,” she continued.

From there, Jill confessed that despite her strong support system and the solace she receives through her faith, her life has not been easy in recent years.

But she concluded by clearly defining her mission and revealing that she believes the suffering will have been worthwhile if it led to a book that can offer comfort to others who are struggling.

“Thanks to time, tears, truth, and therapy, God has begun to heal our wounds into scars,” Jill wrote.

“Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain.”

Not surprisingly, Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, criticized the book before it even hit stores.

“We love all of our children very much,” the couple said in a statement earlier this month.

“As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love…” Jim Bob and Michelle continued.

“We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation.

“Or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum. So we will not comment.”

The irony of Jim Bob and Michelle issuing a statement to say that they won’t be commenting was not lost on observers.

In addition to raising Jill and the rest of their daughters in a strict, hyper-patriarchal environment, Jim Bob and Michelle protected their son Josh Duggar after he molested five young girls.

Jill was one of Josh’s victims, and she says the pain of being assaulted was matched only by the betrayal of her parents’ refusal to protect her.

Thankfully, she was able to sublimate that pain into a work that’s touched thousands of lives.

Our congratulations go out to Jill on the immense honor of becoming a best-selling author.