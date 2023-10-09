Jenelle Evans, David Eason Spark Concern With "Bizarre" Behavior Following Disappearance of Teenage Son

On September 28, Jenelle Evans’ 14-year-old son Jace ran away for the third time in about as many weeks.

Jace spent most of his life living with his grandmother, Barbara Evans, but Jenelle regained custody back in March.

Needless to say, it hasn’t been going well.

Jace has alleged that he was assaulted by Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, but no arrests have been made.

According to a recent report from UK tabloid The Sun, Jace is residing in a facility operated by Child Protective Services as the organization investigates the allegations against David.

“Jace is not at home and is currently in the custody of CPS, who are investigating,” says a source.

Obviously, the arrangement is a temporary one, but many who have commented on the situation have found solace in the fact that Jace is out of harm’s way for the time being.

Of course, the same cannot be said for the other three children who currently reside with Jenelle and David.

David has a son from a previous relationship whom he’s legally prohibited from contacting, but he also has a daughter, Maryssa, who currently lives with him.

On top of that, Jenelle and David’s only child together, daughter Ensley, lives with them, as does Evans’ son from a previous relationship, Kaiser.

Needless to say, there are still a lot of kids living on The Land, which is why some commenters are concerned about recent social media content in which the couple appeared to be under the influence in Jenelle’s “she-shed.”

According to The Sun, the Easons hosted a livestream on TikTok over the weekend, during which they could be heard “coughing” and “hacking” in a way that led many to believe they were smoking pot, or possibly something stronger.

On Reddit and elsewhere, commenters have noted that marijuana is still illegal in North Carolina, and any drug use revelations could be harmful to the Easons as the CPS investigation continues.

“So much bizarre behavior,” one person wrote.

“My first thought! It’s bizarre!” another added.

“It’s too early for this nonsense. Hope there are no kids around,” a third chimed in.

“This feels like a ‘crazy ex-girlfriend’ meme. The girl is thriving on all of this chaos,” a fourth person commented.

Jenelle and David have not publicly commented on the investigation, but it seems they’re taking some steps to demonstrate to the world that they’re responsible parents.

Earlier this week, Jenelle posted an Instagram Story in which she declared that her kids would be going screen-free and playing outside all day.

“No TV, no video games day,” she wrote.

Jenelle and David briefly lost custody of all of their kids back in 2019 following an incident in which David allegedly beat and shot the family dog.

The kids were placed with extended family for their protection but were eventually returned to the Evans and Eason household.

So David and Jenelle definitely know what can come of a CPS investigation, and they’re likely fearful of a similar outcome this time around.

But are they doing enough to prevent another change in custody?

We’ll have further updates on this developing situation as new information becomes available.