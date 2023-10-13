Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Condemn "All Acts of Terrorism" in Wake of Massacre in Israel

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have something important to say.

In a statement titled “With Heavy Hearts” shared to their Archewell Foundation website on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that they “stand against all acts of terrorism,” issuing such a message days after surprise attacks by Hamas militants killed over 1,000 civilians in Israel last weekend.

There is now a full-on war being waged in the Middle East as a result.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023. (Getty)

“We are supporting our partners and organizations on the frontlines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering,” added Meghan and Harry via their charitable organization.

The statement arrived after Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with King Charles, made their own pronouncements regarding the violent and awful conflict taking place in this region.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days,” said Kate and William this week, for example.

“The horrors inflicted by Hamas’s terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Swimming Finals at Rheinbad on day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Continued this statement:

“As Israel exercises its right of self-defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.

“Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds.”

Other celebrities, such as Jill Duggar, have also spoken out amid the ongoing war.

Prince William, Prince of Wales stands next to Catherine, Princess of Wales as they speak to people during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle. (Getty)

King Charles’s spokesperson, meanwhile, went on record by saying the Monarch is being kept appraised of the unfolding tragedy … doing whatever he can to support and pray for those who have lost loved ones.

“This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated,” the spokesperson said.

“His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.

“His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”

King Charles III departs the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Getty Images)

Charles last visited Israel in 2020, becoming the most senior member of the British royal family to officially visit the country and the occupied Palestinian Territories.

Here at The Hollywood Gossip, we join others across the world who are sending their thoughts and prayers to all the civilians who have lost their lives.

We do the same to all those who have been, and who will continue to be, affected by these horrific events.