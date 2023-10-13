Britney Spears’ Memoir to Obliterate Ex-Husband, Awful Dad?

Britney Spears is no longer under her awful father’s conservatorship. And she is no longer with Sam Asghari.

True, she has shown her father a degree of grace that he could never deserve. And Sam has defended Britney against trolls since their split.

It is very likely that we’ll all read a lot about both men in a couple of weeks, when Britney’s The Woman In Me hits bookshelves.

However, neither man seems particularly worried — albeit for different reasons.

The Woman In Me is the title of Britney Spears' October 2023 memoir.

Britney Spears’ memoir is one of the most anticipated tell-all book releases of the year.

And let’s not forget that we’ve seen numerous major memoirs from celebrities of late.

She spent more than a dozen years of her life under the legal guardianship of her father, even though she was an adult — and one of the most famous talents on the planet. Britney presumably has a lot to say.

Sam Asghari

TMZ caught up with Sam Asghari, her ex-husband and obviously a hot topic among her fans, on Thursday.

The controversial hottie was in Beverly Hills, and he did address his ex’s upcoming memoir.

Sam had nothing but nice things to say. He even spoke about how proud he is of Britney for doing this.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Sam went on to express how excited he feels about The Woman Inside Me‘s imminent release.

(If you haven’t preordered yours, I know that mine comes out via ebook on October 24 … that’s not even two weeks away!)

Additionally, Sam said that he’s focusing on acting and on stunt training these days — not dating. Not everyone wants a rebound.

Sam Asghari

Some have suggested that this is surprising. After all, Sam and Britney’s split is supposedly bitter and full of accusations.

But … none of that has really come from either of them. Publicly speaking, neither Sam nor Britney have been taking shots at each other like we’ve seen with some other celebrity divorces.

Look, maybe they’re just really good at hiding all of the bitter stuff. Or maybe there are people who are really invested in dialing up the drama where there isn’t much. Only time will tell.

Britney Spears

On the other end of the spectrum is Britney’s infamously awful dad, Jamie Spears.

Whatever Britney has to say, she’s not the first to have a memoir trash him. Jamie Lynn and Lynne (yes, that’s how Britney’s sister got her name) both beat her to the punch in their own books.

But TMZ reports that Jamie isn’t feeling anxious about The Woman In Me.

Britney Spears

Why isn’t Jamie feeling nervous?

Well, for one thing, Britney has already given him a piece of her mind — on social media and also in court.

It’s on the record — Britney once stated that she hoped that he would spend the rest of his life behind bars. Relatable!

A sign that reads "Jail Jamie, Free Britney, Investigate Lou" sits on the ground as supporters of Britney Spears gather outside a courthouse in downtown for a #FreeBritney protest as a hearing regarding Spears' conservatorship is in session on July 22, 2020.

Notably, Jamie also reportedly has no plans to read Britney’s book.

One might interpret that as him already knowing what he’s done to her. He might not phrase it that way, exactly.

Simply put, Jamie and Sam are both feeling calm about Britney’s memoir. But for extremely different reasons.