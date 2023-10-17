Landon Barker Describes Alcohol Abuse Amidst Mental Health Struggles: It was Awful!

While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker await the birth of their baby, they’re both well into parenthood.

Kourtney has her kids. Mason Disick will turn 14 in a couple of months.

And Travis has his kids, including 20-year-old musician and heartthrob Landon Barker.

In a new interview, Landon opens up about mental health issues, alcohol abuse, and how he regained control of his life.

Bad habits are hard to shake

In a new interview with People, Landon Barker delved into his “awful” experiences with mental health struggles and substance abuse.

“It originally started with a bad habit with alcohol,” he shared this week.

“I was abusing it,” Landon acknowledged. “And just abusing that substance.”

It wasn’t just drinking

He went on to share that he had been suffering from depersonalization-derealization disorder for months.

“It was awful,” he expressed. “And I went through heightened OCD, heightened ADHD, and heightened anxiety.”

Just a reminder — OCD is often destructive and seldom has much to do with hand-washing. OCD can convince someone that they are dangerous or bad.

A disconnection from his life

He went on to note that he experienced this “all while disassociating and feeling like I was in a video game.”

Knowing that not everyone understands what this is like, Landon detailed: “I was watching my whole entire life through a movie screen.”

He then emphasized: “It was honestly awful.”

He’s addressed this before

Many of Landon’s fans may recall a little over a year ago, when he shared his mental health struggles in an August 2022 Instagram Story.

“My derealization has been really bad,” he wrote at the time. “And I just wanna come on here and tell everyone you’re not alone and we are all imperfect in our own ways.”

He explained: “It kind of started with: I would drink, and then the day after, I would disassociate really bad, and that’s kind of how my habit of drinking a lot started.”

Addiction sneaks up on you

“It was like, oh, I’d feel better the second that I had a drink, ” Landon recalled. “And so yeah, it kind of just all started and it all kicked up really fast.”

He shared that he stopped drinking “around this time last year” because he suffered from a concussion.

“When I got my concussion, I kind of just had to deal with it and I would just, I don’t know, I just hated life for three or four months,” Landon explained. That is certainly one way to sober up — but not the easiest.

His sobriety journey was not easy

“I remember I would just go to the hospital once a week,” Landon shared, “just because I would have such bad panic attacks from everything that was going on.”

Many people use alcohol as a coping mechanism. Sometimes it’s trauma, sometimes it’s self-medication for existing issues. Human bodies are complex, and so are our habits.

Notably, Landon had hinted at a hospitalization in August of 2022. At that time, he shared a photo featuring his medical bracelet.

Never again

“I think 100 percent it’s important for me to not make that a habit again,” Landon emphasized.

These days, he practices moderation.

Landon explained: “I always tell myself, ‘I’ll only drink on special occasions now.’ I just steer away from everything.”