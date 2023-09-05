Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Living Separate Lives? Inching Close to Divorce?!?

According to a brand new report, the fairy tale romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have turned into a nightmare.

“They used to be inseparable. But this summer, things started to change,” a source tells In Touch Weekly, citing a couple of recent examples:

In June, while Prince Harry was in London in June for his defamation court case, Markle was reportedly attending parties back home in Montecito.

In August, Markle attended a Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles without her famous husband.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022. (Getty)

“They seem to be spending more and more time apart. It’s not a good sign,” this same source said a few days ago to this same tabloid.

Speculation over the state of Meghan and Harry’s marriage comes in the wake of a brutal summer for the spouses.

Harry received backlash for spilling so much of his family tea via his controversial memoir… Spotify ended its podcast deal with the couple after just one year… and residents of California started to turn on the Duke and Duchess.

There’s also been chatter that Markle and Harry are in financial distress amid numerous failed business ventures.

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Markle, meanwhile, has often been seen of late without her engagement band on her finger.

“Meghan has claimed the ring is being repaired, but she’s been spotted on multiple occasions without it since May, and she has to know that not wearing it would cause divorce rumors to explode,” says an insider.

“Some people think she did it on purpose to send a subtle message to Harry that she’s not happy in the marriage.”

That’s barely even a subtle message, we’d say.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton. (Getty)

Meghan and Harry quit their Royal Family duties back in early 2019.

They subsequently moved to the United States and are now the parents of two young children.

Over just the past several months, however, In Touch notes that their production company has been labeled a “flop” and they’ve pretty much lost any goodwill they earned by giving a middle finger to Harry’s infamous relatives.

“The tension between them is insane,” writes In Touch. “Meghan blames Harry for the mess they’re in, and they’re constantly fighting about money and failed projects.”

Prince Harry opened up about a dark chapter in his past on his new Netflix series. (Netflix)

Referencing the need for a “cooling off” period between the superstars, In Touch emphasizes how Meghan and Harry have been “living separate lives” for a little while now.

With Markle considering a return to acting, questions will continue to follow the pair around until their lives settle down.

Harry is “desperate” to repair the damage to their romance, In Touch claims, concluding this month:

“He’s been begging her for a second chance to prove to her that this whole thing can work. She’s taking matters into her own hands and focusing on her Hollywood comeback…

“What happened to all this talk of unity and being a team?”