Timothee Chalamet Has Spent SAG-AFTRA Strike with Kylie Jenner: Will It Last After AMPTP Offers Fair Deal?

After Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were all over each other in a very public way at multiple venues, they’re no longer hiding.

Sure, they’re not talking about it in interviews or filming their romance for The Kardashians. But it seems serious.

A new report says that this summer’s historic strikes in the entertainment industry have given Timmy time to “focus” upon Kylie.

But some fans worry that, once these entertainment behemoths finally agree to fairly pay the people who create TV and film, he’ll all but ghost her.

Timothee is having a hot girl summer (Kylie is the hot girl)

The US Sun spoke to a Hollywood insider familiar with Timothee Chalamet, a heartthrob and actor who is usually in high demand.

“The strikes have forced him to not work,” the insider pointed out.

“And,” the source continued, Timothee now has to “actually have a personal life and a social life.”

“This relationship has turned his world upside down,” the insider characterized.

“And,” the source added, “he’s having the time of his life.”

That’s no small praise for Kylie. Timothee has dated legendary hotties from within his industry before. Kylie is definitely very different, however.

Though Kylie has certainly appeared in music videos and has spent a significant portion of her life on screen, she’s not an actor. Not in the same sense that Timmy is.

She is immensely wealthy. She is an influencer. And she lives a lifestyle that is out of reach for even most nepo babies in the entertainment industry. At least, those in their twenties.

So we have no doubt that Timothee is having some unique experiences. But … how long will this last?

The WGA has been striking since spring

On May 2, the Writer’s Guilt of America began a strike over abhorrent tactics that industry giants have used to underpay writers.

Shrinking writers rooms, truncated seasons, vanishing residuals, tactically canceled shows, and the looming threat of AI were all priorities in negotiations.

But out-of-touch mega-millionaires in charge of Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery, and more refused to make any kind of reasonable deal. So, the WGA went on strike.

On July 14, SAG-AFTRA entered the chat

Obviously, Timmy isn’t a writer. But these major studios decided to double down on attempting to crush the creative talents that have enriched them all along.

Actors brought up many of these same concerns — dirty tactics that streamers use to underpay them, unsafe working conditions, and horrific implementation of AI. Once again, the AMPTP (representing these huge corporate streamers) refused to be reasonable.

So, for the first time in generations, SAG-AFTRA went on strike at the same time as the WGA. The results have ground the entertainment industry to a halt.

Now, the heads of these companies have not exactly been shy about their goal.

Once actors and writers are losing their homes by the thousands and unable to feed themselves and their families, the hope is that they’ll come crawling back for whatever spiteful crumbs the AMPTP offers.

Massive community funds to help keep writers and actors afloat during strikes are doing important work. Hopefully, eventually, the AMPTP will negotiate in good faith. And lose hundreds of millions in the mean time for no good reason.

Most actors make fairly normal wages and have to take other jobs to make ends meet

Obviously, Timothee is not really in the same boat as the vast majority of actors. He’s not Kylie’s sugar baby during the strikes. Timmy’s net worth is in the tens of millions.

But while most of the striking actors are people who play joggers and corpses on police procedurals and don’t make more than your average teacher, Timothee can’t work right now. Except for indie studios that strike fair deals.

So obviously, spending this time with Kylie has been a great time for him.

When it’s over

But, sooner or later, even industry villains like notorious WBD head David Zaslav will get tired of losing massive amounts of money for seemingly no reason other than spite.

At that time, whether it’s next week — or, as some fear, as late as February — the strikes will come to an end.

Timothee will go back to promoting films (like Wonka and Dune 2) and filming new projects.

What will that mean for Kylie?

Some of her fans fear that Timothee is (perhaps subconsciously) using her as a welcome distraction. Oh, he’s having a good time, for sure. But will it last?

Others say that Kylothee is more serious than that. The strikes will end, but that doesn’t have to mean a breakup for these two hotties.