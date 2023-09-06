Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Won’t Film Relationship for The Kardashians

Even before Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet packed on the PDA over Labor Day weekend, the world barely needed confirmation.

But if you’re going to go public with your entanglement, a Beyonce concert is a pretty good venue.

Now that the cat is (finally) out of the bag, a lot of their fans are itching for more Kylothee content.

Timothee’s no stranger to appearing on camera. Will they share their story together on The Kardashians?

Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera after seeming fairly absent for most of The Kardashians Season 3. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

As we reported earlier this week, 27-year-old heartthrob Timothee Chalamet and 26-year-old MILF of two Kylie Jenner went public on Monday.

The two packed on the PDA at Beyonce’s Los Angeles concert on Monday night.

This of course followed months of speculation and (to be frank) extremely credible reports that described them as dating.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the photocall for “Bones And All” on November 12, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Getty)

It is only natural to wonder if Timothee might join Kylie Jenner on The Kardashians.

True, she has not exactly been front and center on the Hulu series. But she is part of it. Sometimes.

However, an inside source tells The Sun that fans shouldn’t expect to see Timothee on the reality series. Even though we’ve seen other boyfriends, from now-husband Travis Barker to now-ex Pete Davidson.

After months of waiting, Pete Davidson appeared on The Kardashians’ second season. But by the time that it aired, he and then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian had broken up. Awkward! (Hulu)

“Timothee is very careful with his personal conduct in relationships,” the insider explained.

The source reasoned that he treads carefully “because one dumb mistake can send everything he’s built down the toilet.”

Interestingly, the insider then asked: “Is he taking a risk by getting so serious with Kylie so quickly?” (Not everyone’s brand survives a Kardashian relationship, after all)

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the “Bones & All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Getty)

“Yes,” the source answered.

“But Timothee has a strong sense of boundaries,” the insider noted.

“And,” the source added, the Dune hottie “is obsessed with managing his reputation.”

We’re not sure if Kylie Jenner’s look screams “cottagecore” as some of her followers have declared, but this certainly looks like a cozy, yet sunny, picnic. (Instagram)

“I don’t think he’s going to pop up on the reality show the way some of the other Kardashian suitors have,” the insider speculated.

“And,” the source then opined, “I don’t think Kylie has any expectation that he would.”

Simply put, the insider characterized, “It’s not how he rolls.”

Kris Jenner cries during a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. (E!)

We’re sure that not everyone is delighted to hear this news.

With various members of the Kardashian family growing increasingly more private and guarded about aspects of their lives, The Kardashians needs a plurality of draws for its audience.

Timothee’s presence on the show would definitely attract specific viewers. And make almost guaranteed headlines all by itself.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the “Bones & All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Getty)

Some people would tune in just to see what Kylie and Timothee are like sitting around a dinner table.

Some would tune in to see how Timothee interacts with other members of the family.

And frankly, some thirst viewers would sign on in the hopes that Timmy’s not wearing sleeves. All perfectly reasonable motives for viewing. But, reportedly, not likely to manifest any time soon.