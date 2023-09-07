Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Are WAY More Serious than Fans Think [Report]

Now that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have taken their PDA public, fans are wondering about the future.

Kylie just got out of a long-term relationship with the father of her children earlier this year.

So is Timothee just a rebound? Is this just a fun summer fling for these two hot, wealthy twenty-somethings?

Apparently, this goes much deeper. One of them, at least, is looking to the future.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the photocall for “Bones And All” on November 12, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Getty)

An inside source spoke to The US Sun about the Dune heartthrob’s intentions towards the makeup mogul MILF.

“Timothee and Kylie are finally starting to see the chain reaction they’ve created by getting together in real time,” the insider stated.

They mean that, only by going public, are they seeing that their relationship can have an impact beyond their own immediate circles.

Though Kylie Jenner turned away from the camera for this snap, all eyes are on her. (Instagram)

“For Kylie it’s created a new level of respect and opened doors for her,” the source explained.

The insider noted that these are avenues “that were sealed shut when she would date rappers.”

Ouch! Of course, maybe the specifics of some of Kylie’s exes had more of an impact than their careers. One might hope.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the “Bones & All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Getty)

“And for Timothee,” the source went on.

The insider said that now “he has access to a whole different level of power and wealth than he’s ever been familiar with.”

Yes, Timothee is a famous and wealthy actor. But even less business-intense Kardashians, like Kourtney and Kendall, are substantially wealthier than he is. And then there are the family titans like Kylie, Kim, and Kris.

Kim Kardashian looks like she’s geared up to fight Thanos as she supervises a Dolce & Gabbana fashion project in Milan in late 2022. (Hulu)

“Sure, he comes from a good family who supported his training to become an actor from his early teens,” the insider acknowledged.

“But the world of the Kardashians is a completely different universe” the source pointed out.

“And,” the insider shared, “he’s enjoying every second of it.”

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the “Bones & All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Getty)

According to the source, Timothee isn’t unaware of what it means to spend time with Kylie in such a public and PDA-packed manner.

The insider characterizes the hottie as going into this relationship “with eyes wide open.”

The source added that “He takes pride in his capacity for self-control.” Considering how widely desired he is, he’d have to.

Is Kylie Jenner cottagecore? Not if words mean things. But she still looked cute in June of 2023 in this toned-down dress that deviated from her usual looks. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“He’s had to deal with women of all ages throwing themselves at him for the last five years,” the insider noted. Let’s be honest: people of all genders have been doing that.

“And,” the source emphasized, “he’s managed to keep his cool and not make a bunch of stupid mistakes.”

According to the insider: “His eyes are always on the prize, and he’s really found something special with Kylie. This isn’t a passing fancy.” That sounds good! Admittedly, it also sounds a bit calculated, but perhaps that’s unfair to Timmy.