Janelle Brown: I Miss Sleeping with Kody! Sorry, But It’s True!

Janelle Brown grew especially candid on Sister Wives this week.

In a way we did not exactly expect.

On an episode that found Janelle sitting down across from Kody Brown in order to figure out the next step in their troubled marriage, the mother of six confessed to the following at one point:

I do miss Kody. We are very best friends. We have a lot of conversations. I miss him in my bed. I miss him in my house. I miss him.

A few weeks ago, viewers witnessed an epic fight between Janelle and Kody.

In the wake of this blowup — which took place toward the end of 2022, back when Season 18 of the reality show was filmed — the spiritual spouses chose to separate for a bit.

On Sunday night, therefore, the two met up for lunch… during which Kody actually admitted to feeling “embarrassed” over how he acted during this ugly back-and-forth.

He even recognized how he’s been “transmuting grief into anger” following his separation from Christine Brown, which occurred in November 2021.

After saying she’s open to counseling, Janelle expressed hesitation over whether the pair can even “reconcile,” emphasizing that she has “vacillated” between getting back together or “never” wanting to see them again.

The way Kody saw things, however?

“Janelle’s not in love with me,” he told the cameras. “I think she thinks I’m hot. I’ve got nice pecs and a great six-pack abs, but that’s all she’s interested in.”

We were waiting for Kody to crack a smile after uttering these words.

But he was apparently serious.

Via her own confessional, Janelle said that Kody is “missing the boat” since there is “way more to a marriage than just physical attraction.”

She also suggested they’re currently in “big danger,” adding:

“I’m not really inclined to stay in this relationship with Kody. I don’t feel like I’m getting what I deserve from him.

“I’m pretty independent. I don’t need a lot from him. But when it comes down to where he does, all of a sudden doesn’t want to be a father to my kids because they disagree with him.

“That sort of changes the cost-benefit equation for me in this marriage.”

Still, Janelle claimed on this episode that she was “not throwing in the towel on the relationship.”

We know now, of course, that Janelle did, indeed, leave Kody; she said in an interview this past December that she had moved on from her long-time union.

As Kody questioned the “value” of the separation on air this week, he then started to wonder in a confessional what Janelle wants going forward:

“I don’t get it. The punishment seems way beyond the crime. Maybe that’s just a wake-up call for me. Maybe she’s not interested in this at all. Maybe she’s got what she needed and she’s moving on.”

Just like she had done previously, meanwhile, Janelle said she was worried about her financial state if she were to walk away from Kody.

The reality star labeled herself as “completely vulnerable” in this regard if she tried to start her life all over again.

“Here’s the thing. You and I can be simple. It’s everything else that is complicated,” Kody told Janelle after saying he missed her and wanted to “kiss” her.

Janelle stood strong, though.

“Here’s the thing. If he wanted it, I might. Maybe. Maybe I would try to work on it,” she said of trying to fix their marriage through counseling.

“But if he doesn’t want it, I’m not going to sit here and put all the effort into trying to create this because I think there’s something better for me.”

There is, Janelle. There definitely is.

Sister Wives airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.