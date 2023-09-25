Selena Gomez Thirst Traps Fans With Jaw-Dropping Selfies

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez being the best-dressed at the VMAs was about more than fashion.

After years of battling illness — mental and physical — and building her strength, it part of her larger comeback arc.

But yes, she looked spectacular. Not just stylish, but extremely, wildly hot.

In her recent social media posts, Selena has turned up the heat even further. She’s one wardrobe malfunction away from bursting free of that top altogether.

The beautiful Selena Gomez made people gasp over the final weekend of September with this incredible look. The thigh-high boots were already spectacular before we take note of that plunging neckline. (Instagram)

One might say that she just wants to look good for you, good for you.

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Story to share some of the most jaw-dropping selfies that we’ve seen all year.

One showcased her thigh-high boots (with stiletto heels) and an oversized white shirt with a plunging neckline. Or is it a dress? Either way, she looks amazing.

Selena Gomez, talented and beautiful, also appears to be at risk of bursting out of her top. Fans are dizzy. (Instagram)

Need a closer look? Yes, obviously.

Selena also shared this bamboozling thirst trap photo. Her face looks amazing. Then there’s her jaw-dropping cleavage.

The Queen of Instagram was one slight wardrobe malfunction away from breaking Instagram’s rules. But sometimes, tempting fate really is the best path.

Selena Gomez attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a hand-beaded scarlet halter gown by Oscar de la Renta. This isn’t just one of her best looks of all time. It’s also one of the best looks that we have ever seen in our lives. Best dressed of the night, without question. (Getty)

This is not the first time that Selena has brought people to a screeching halt with her … wardrobe choices. Yes, that’s a tasteful way of saying it.

Or, to put it more bluntly: Selena looks so effing hot. She always has, but she’s seriously turning on the smolder lately.

Just the other day, I mentioned how gorgeous she looked in her VMAs dress. A friend immediately brought up Selena’s spectacular bust.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and pause for some hugs and photos. These two supremely talented superstars have a friendship that goes back many years. (Getty)

Like we said, Selena has always been hot. But 2023 Selena is clearly in her thirst trap era.

She’s feeling more confident — as she should. And she’s being much more active on social media than she was a couple of years ago.

One can only assume that her health has taken several turns for the better. Additionally, she has clearly upped her game when it comes to prepping for award shows.

Selena Gomez posted this photo in July 2023 to help celebrate her own 31st birthday. July 22, specifically. (Instagram)

Several years ago, for example, Selena had a minor but sadly infamous makeup mishap. Her look was great in person, but didn’t photograph well.

(Cameras are imperfect at capturing the human face and body, and yes, being photogenic is a real thing … some makeup looks don’t look right on camera, others don’t look right in person)

Selena is gorgeous. The whole world deserves to see her from whatever angles she chooses to show herself.