Kate Middleton: Reports of All-Night "Drinking Escapades," Beer Pong Tournaments Resurface as Royal Watchers Assess Future Monarch's Queenly Qualities

Kate Middleton likes to party.

That might not be the impression you would get from the public appearances in which Kate smiles and waves while attired in impeccably tailored formal wear that costs more than your car.

But Kate hails from a family of professional party planners, and it seems she’s carrying on the grand Middleton tradition these days.

In fact, insiders say that at the age of 41, the Princess of Wales still enjoys “drinking escapades” and “all-night raves.”

Kete Middleton reacts as she visits Streets of Growth on September 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

This is according to a new report from Life & Style, which claims that Kate has actually been letting her hair down more often than usual over the past year.

Royal watchers speculate that with Kate’s role as future queen consort secured, she now feels that she can relax and be herself more than she might have in years past.

One insider tells the tabloid that Kate “is just like everyone else” in social situations.

Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon during the summer of 2021. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“While some people might see her as buttoned-up, Kate has this really playful, warm and bubbly personality,” says the source.

“She likes to let loose, going to concerts and hosting dinner parties, but is also happy throwing on a sweatshirt and baking cookies for fundraisers.”

The insider adds that Kate enjoys “spicy margaritas” when she’s out on the town.

Kate Middleton stands in the the control tower during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England. The Princess of Wales is visiting the airbase following her appoint as Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm. (Getty Images)

“Kate has always been fiercely private, but she’s been letting her guard down and going out more lately,” says the source.

“Being next in line for the throne with William has given her more confidence to be who she wants to be and not apologize for it. Kate’s living her best life.”

Interestingly, the change seems to be benefitting Kate’s public image.

Kate Middleton enjoys a laugh during a public appearance. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Recent polls indicate that young people in both the UK and the US believe that Kate is more “authentic” than her chief rival, Meghan Markle.

While historically, the royals have attempted to conceal their humanity and present a stiff upper lip when facing the public, Kate seems not to mind that the peasants have been catching a glimpse of her more casual side.

Just last week, Kate enjoyed a few laughs during a visit to a naval base, joking with the staff and playfully inflating a life preserver around her neck in front of photographers.

Kate Middleton inflates an emergency life preserver issued to Royal Navy aircrews during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England. (Getty Images)

And those who know her best say she’s even more fun behind closed doors.

A

Mike Tindall — who’s married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara — spoke about Kate’s love of social gatherings on a recent his podcast, revealing that “he’s seen her play beer pong.”

Kate later laughed off that reference but slyly admitted that she’s very competitive and enjoys all kinds of sports.

Sadly, she stopped just short of admitting that she’s especially fond of the games that involve getting hammered!