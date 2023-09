The 2023 VMAs went down on Tuesday night.



This MTV event isn’t the most prestigious award, or the fashion event of the year.



But it tends to have its finger on the pulse of pop culture more than any other award show.



And frankly, there are also some jaw-dropping looks every year.



Everyone has an opinion. But in our estimation, these were some of the most spectacular looks of the night.



And we’ll start, of course, with the unquestionable winner of the best-dressed category.

1 Selena Gomez Selena arrived at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a hand-beaded scarlet halter gown by Oscar de la Renta. This isn’t just one of her best looks of all time. It’s also one of the best looks that we have ever seen in our lives. Best dressed of the night, without question.

2 Taylor Swift She had swifties falling over themselves when she showed up wearing an asymmetrical black Atelier Versace gown. As you can see, her vestments are studded with iconic gold Medusa hardware.

3 Before we move on … Let’s just take a moment to admire Selena and Taylor taking a pause for some hugs and photos. These two supremely talented superstars have a friendship that goes back many years.

4 Stephen Sanchez Stephen certainly nailed the best-dressed-man category. Most of his outfit was quiet, but that powder blue Gucci bow blouse and bamboo-handled Diana bag certainly made a splash.

5 Cardi B It took thousands of actual hair clips to craft her armor-inspired Dilara Findikoglu gown. Well worth the effort!

6 Megan Thee Stallion Her glorious and form-fitting black dress was also, as you can see, quite translucent. Respectfully, Miss Stallion, run us over with a truck. If you feel like it.

7 Olivia Rodrigo Her backless dress sparkles like opals on the VMAs’ pink carpet, and she looks spectacular.

8 Shakira The way that this backless chainmail dress by Atelier Versace clings to her form while showing so much gorgeous skin? Fantastic.

9 Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio The famous sisters stunned in very different black dresses, managing to stand out even when standing side-by-side.

10 Maneskin Thomas Raggi, Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis and Damiano David pose with the “Best Rock Award” for “The Loneliest” in the press room. After 2022’s awkward censorship fiasco, they opted for this stylish but (tragically) slightly less exposed group look.

11 Saweetie Her pink dress from Area was serving Flintstone realness. That’s not criticism; it’s fantastic.