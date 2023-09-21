Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: Put Me Back on Jersey Shore! I’m Totally Fine Now!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro would like another chance.

The long-time Jersey Shore star will return to the show that made him famous at some point on this current season, with a new trailer featuring the muscle-bound personality in tears, telling his friends:

“I want to start by apologizing to you guys.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is showing more emotion than usual during this Jersey Shore scene. (MTV)

Ronnie, of course, has been arrested on multiple occasions over the past few years.

He’s been accused of domestic violence and he’s admitted to having problems with alcohol and substance abuse in general.

Ronnie departed the series in 2021 to work on his mental health and sobriety, which opened the door for his ex-girlfriend Sammi’s surprise return to the MTV series this year.

He made a cameo appearance in 2022 before returning for a surprise appearance on an episode airing in March.

Ronnie wants back on Jersey Shore full-time, as of September 2023. We wonder if this will happen. (MTV)

Earlier this week, meanwhile, TMZ caught up with Ronnie in Los Angeles.

“You’ll see a lot more of me as time passes by,” he said when asked about his future on the program, which Ronnie outwardly hopes will last beyond this season.

“I would love to [return full-time],” he added. “I love my cast members, I love my fans. Time will tell.”

What about his personal life? The many obstacles he’s faced of late?

Ronnie is back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. This scene marked his first appearance since January 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

“I’ve relocated to Florida, got a routine taking [my daughter] to school,” he told TMZ. “Been single for over a year and a half. I really enjoy being happy.”

Ronnie didn’t delve into any specifics behind his arrests or his allegedly violent past.

But it does sound as if Ortiz-Magro is trying to have a new perspective on life.

“Gotta move on,” he said simply. “People make mistakes and people grow from them.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.