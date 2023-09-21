Angus Cloud: Cause of Death Revealed, So Very Tragic

We have a very sad update about the passing of Angus Cloud.

As previously reported, Cloud was found dead in his family’s Oakland home this summer, a true tragedy confirmed at the time by his loved ones.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they said in a statement, adding at the time:

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Angus Cloud arrives to attend Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

Cloud was only 25 years old.

He was best known for portraying Fezco on the hit HBO drama Euphoria.

Now, about six weeks after this awful news broke, we’ve learned that Cloud died due to a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more.

This, according to TMZ, who cited the Alameda County Coroner and which noted the actor’s death is being ruled as an accidental overdose.

Angus Cloud attends the GQ Men Of The Year Celebration on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Cloud passed away just one week after his father was laid to rest and his family said the rising star had “struggled” with his dad’s death, adding via statement:

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Angus Cloud, pictured here in character on Euphoria, has died at a very young age. (Photo Credit: HBO)

Back on July 31, authorities responded after Cloud’s mother called 911 after discovering her son did not have a pulse.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cloud appeared in seasons one and two of Euphoria, which dropped on HBO in 2019 and 2022 respectively, and was very much planning to be a part of season three.

He also made cameos in music videos for Becky G and Karol G’s 2022 song “Mamiii” and Juice WRLD’s posthumous 2022 song “Cigarettes.”

Angus Cloud attends 2022 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

His mother has insisted that her son did NOT commit suicide, and this official report appears to back up that claim.

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world,” said Lisa Cloud on August 6.

“His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.

“His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case.

“To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”