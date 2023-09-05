Joe Jonas Files to Divorce Sophie Turner After 7 Years Together

Over Labor Day weekend, we reported on the imminent demise of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s marriage.
It was a surprise, leaving many of the couple’s fans feeling crushed and confused.
The world is still piecing together what happened. But their marriage’s downfall is no longer just rumor.
Joe has filed for divorce. It’s really, truly over.
On Tuesday, September 5, Joe Jonas officially filed to divorce Sophie Turner.
The celebrity power couple married in 2019. They were together for seven years.
According to Us Weekly, Joe cited that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” That is fairly normal language for no-fault divorce.
Though any divorce can turn into a bitter fight, at present, that does not appear to be the case.
Joe wrote in his filing that it is “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”
That could take many forms, of course. They share two daughters.
We know that Joe and Sophie have a prenup.
No matter who has more money or how much money is at stake, that’s a smart idea.
A proper prenup, which a couple’s respective attorneys negotiate, insulates them from the capricious whims of local divorce law.
Recently, there has been public speculation about the state of this gorgeous (erstwhile) couple’s marriage.
The pair sold their Miami mansion earlier this summer. Fans spotted them both without their wedding rings.
Joe did deliberately wear his wedding band during a concert on September 3. But that was not all.
During the Jones Brothers’ tour, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas have made multiple appearances during The Tour.
Meanwhile, Sophie has not appeared in the audience for most of the tour dates.
Now, sometimes, professional spouses simply can’t make the time. But it did make people wonder if things were going well.
Over Labor Day weekend, reports came out that their marriage was in its final days.
Perhaps the news leaked because that was truer than fans suspected. Or maybe, with the reports going public, they simply decided to rip off the bandage and divorce.
Reports speculate over the cause of the divorce. Some say that the two simply lived different lifestyles, and became incompatible. That happens.
Sophie and Joe began dating in 2016. In 2017, they announced their engagement.
Their May 2019 marriage ceremony was actually a secret. It took place at a Las Vegas wedding chapel following the Billboard Music Awards. (Seriously, how many musicians end up doing this?)
One month later, they held a more traditional ceremony in Sarrians, France. They now have two daughters, welcoming Willa in 2020 and an unnamed daughter in 2022.