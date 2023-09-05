Joe Jonas Files to Divorce Sophie Turner After 7 Years Together

Over Labor Day weekend, we reported on the imminent demise of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s marriage.

It was a surprise, leaving many of the couple’s fans feeling crushed and confused.

The world is still piecing together what happened. But their marriage’s downfall is no longer just rumor.

Joe has filed for divorce. It’s really, truly over.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends HBO Max’s “The Staircase” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, September 5, Joe Jonas officially filed to divorce Sophie Turner.

The celebrity power couple married in 2019. They were together for seven years.

According to Us Weekly, Joe cited that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” That is fairly normal language for no-fault divorce.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Though any divorce can turn into a bitter fight, at present, that does not appear to be the case.

Joe wrote in his filing that it is “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

That could take many forms, of course. They share two daughters.

Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

We know that Joe and Sophie have a prenup.

No matter who has more money or how much money is at stake, that’s a smart idea.

A proper prenup, which a couple’s respective attorneys negotiate, insulates them from the capricious whims of local divorce law.

Sophie Turner (L) and Joe Jonas attend Republic Records Grammy after party at Spring Place Beverly Hills on February 10, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

Recently, there has been public speculation about the state of this gorgeous (erstwhile) couple’s marriage.

The pair sold their Miami mansion earlier this summer. Fans spotted them both without their wedding rings.

Joe did deliberately wear his wedding band during a concert on September 3. But that was not all.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party in this photo. (Getty)

During the Jones Brothers’ tour, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas have made multiple appearances during The Tour.

Meanwhile, Sophie has not appeared in the audience for most of the tour dates.

Now, sometimes, professional spouses simply can’t make the time. But it did make people wonder if things were going well.

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 5, 2016 in Paris, France. (Getty)

Over Labor Day weekend, reports came out that their marriage was in its final days.

Perhaps the news leaked because that was truer than fans suspected. Or maybe, with the reports going public, they simply decided to rip off the bandage and divorce.

Reports speculate over the cause of the divorce. Some say that the two simply lived different lifestyles, and became incompatible. That happens.

Joe Jonas sings up a storm here at the 2016 European Music Awards. We could stare at his face for hours. (Getty)

Sophie and Joe began dating in 2016. In 2017, they announced their engagement.

Their May 2019 marriage ceremony was actually a secret. It took place at a Las Vegas wedding chapel following the Billboard Music Awards. (Seriously, how many musicians end up doing this?)

One month later, they held a more traditional ceremony in Sarrians, France. They now have two daughters, welcoming Willa in 2020 and an unnamed daughter in 2022.