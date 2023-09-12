Kourtney Kardashian Puts Kim on BLAST: You’re an Awful Witch!

Kourtney Kardashian has some seriously choice words for Kim Kardashian in a new trailer for The Kardashians Season 4.

As fans of these sisters and of this Hulu reality show know well by now, these siblings have been feuding on air for awhile now.

The basis behind this feud? Which could really only affect people such as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian?

The latter has accused the former of copying the design of her wedding dress for a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in which Kim took part a few months after Kourtney exchanged vows with Travis Barker.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are featured here in a trailer for Season 4 of their family reality show. (HULU)

Seriously… is there anything one level above First World Problems?!?

“She always tries to hate on the side. She is such a hater,” Kim said about Kourtney back on Season 3 when the topic of copying her sister’s fashion was raised on air.

Now, in a preview for upcoming episodes, Kourtney is the one who lays into Kim.

“You’re just a witch and I hate you,” the expecting three says simply and and harshly to her sister in the footage.

Kourtney is giving Kim some major side eye in this Kardashians confessional. (Hulu)

A separate scene, meanwhile, features Kim and Kourtney sitting together while filming a confessional.

It’s awkward between them. Very awkward.

A producer cab be heard asking if they thought fans would be “surprised” to see them sharing the screen, prompting Kim to compare the alleged loved ones to “crickets” because there’s such silence between them.

As you can see directly above, Kourtney then gives Kim some major side eye as the two begin to reflect the “really hard” events that occurred last season.

Kim Kardashian has quite a look on her face in this Season 4 scene, huh? (Hulu)

For her part, Khloe Kardashian is caught directly in the middle of the Kourtney and Kim beef.

“Kourt and Kim are still going at it,” she tells her mom, Kris Jenner, in the trailer released on Tuesday, September 12.

It’s always important to remember, of course, that this series is completely phony and scripted.

These episodes were also filmed a LONG time ago.

Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo of herself amid her pregnancy in 2023. (Instagram)

Far more recently, and urgently, Kourtney was rushed to the hospital because the life of her unborn baby was in danger.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian wrote online a week ago.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.

“And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kourtney Kardashian used this photo in September 2023 to reveal her unborn child underwent major surgery. (Instagram)

She added at the time:

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”