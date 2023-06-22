Kim Kardashian Blasts Kourtney: I Didn’t Copy Her! She’s a HATER!

The Klash of the Kardashians continues on, well, The Kardashians.

This week, viewers saw Kourtney continue to stew about Kim’s fashion show.

It was way too similar to her wedding for her comfort.

Kim moved from indignant over Kourt’s ire to feeling downright furious. And calling up mutual friends to try to get ahead of the story.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the animosity was heating up between Kim Kardashian and her older sister, Kourtney.

They are sisters. But, according to Kim, Kourt was also being a “hater.”

Why? Because she was not at all supportive of Kim’s fashion project in Milan.

Kim had her fashion show. She certainly put a lot of work into it, and the results were spectacular.

After, she went out to dinner with momager Kris Jenner and younger sister Khloe. And, of course, the Dolce & Gabbana team.

They celebrated their collaborative success. But then, Kim touched upon the sibling feud that had cast a dark cloud upon it.

Kim revealed to everyone involved that Kourtney was still “so mad at her” for this project.

Why? Because the design duo hosted Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker a few months earlier. And because of certain thematic overlaps.

“She said, ‘You’re trying to copy me,” Kim described. “But she always tries to hate on the side. She is such a hater.”

Khloe commented that she “doesn’t know where” her eldest sister’s angry feelings were “coming from.”

She continued: “But it’s OK. You let someone pout in the corner, you don’t entertain it and you move on.”

Khloe explained that this was the only sensible policy, “because you don’t get jealous of your family.”

Kris emphasized to the camera that she hopes that Kim and Kourtney will “figure it out.” As in, on their own.

“When it comes to Kim and Kourtney, no one is right and no one is wrong,” she characterized.

“It’s gonna work itself out,” Kris affirmed. “I know my girls and they have this deep love for one another.”

Back in Los Angeles, Kim sat down with Khloe to talk about finding a resolution with Kourt.

Khloe shared that Kourtney had called her in tears. Apparently, Kourtney “felt like her wedding moment was taken away from her.”

Kim acknowledged that she understand why Kourtney felt like she “stole her thunder.”

When Khloe mentioned that Kourtney’s friends were Team Kourt about this, they elected to call a mutual friend: noted hottie Simon Huck.

“Well she does not want to talk to you about it at all,” Simon told Kim. “I mean, I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing, but I just don’t know how that conversation is going to go with you two.”

Kim was adamant that she didn’t need “permission” from Kourtney, let alone Kourtney’s friends, to do a fashion show.

Kim went on to claim that Kourtney “doesn’t have any friends,” suggesting that Travis was the only one supporting her in this.

Repeatedly, Kim said that she “tried to be mindful” of which looks she used in the show. So as to avoid copying Kourtney.

But, according to Kourt, one of the dresses in Kim’s show was basically just a recolor of her wedding dress.

“She is putting out all of these vibes from my wedding — with looks that we so carefully curated — and then putting them into the fashion show,” Kourtney complained.

“It’s just weird,” she then commented.

Well, this isn’t going to be resolved any time soon, we suppose.