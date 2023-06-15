Kourtney Kardashian Rages Over Kim, Fashion Show: You Copied My Friggin’ Wedding!

Season 3 of The Kardashians is still going strong.
On this week’s episode of the Hulu reality series, Kim Kardashian’s entire focus was on fashion.
There was just one little problem.
Was her big Italian fashion show a little too on the nose such a short time after Kourtney’s Italian wedding? Did she overshadow her big sister’s nuptials for her career?
Khloe, Kris, and Kim were all in Milan for Kim’s big fashion project. She called it a pivotal moment in her career.
Meanwhile, Kourtney remained back home.
She sat down with Kendall so that Kendall could rep her tequila brand. Ahem, that is to say, so that she could listen to her feelings.
“Kim is in Milan doing this whole Kim, Dolce & Gabbana, Ciao Kim, Living La Dolce Vita whatever,” Kourtney remarked. She was not happy.
“This isn’t really about business for me,” she said. “It’s just like this was my wedding.”
Kourt continued: “and actually how I’ve lived my life every summer for 5 years in a row, living La Dolce Vita, genuinely.”
“While we were at our wedding, I guess Kim was having these conversations with Dolce that I didn’t know about,” Kourtney complained.
At one point, she recalled, Kim contacted her to let her know that she was working on a new SKIMS project.
“I go, ‘What is the point of this call? Is it to get my blessing? Is that why you’re calling?’ She goes, ‘I guess,'” Kourt characterized.
Kourtney went on: “She wasn’t like, ‘Hey, I’ve got this offer, how do you feel about this? I really want the money,’ or whatever it was that she was feeling.”
Of course, it ended up not being a SKIMS campaign. It ended up being a reworked Dolce & Gabbana project with looks from the ’90s and ’00s.
At this point, Kendall — in her 818 beanie — gave her eldest sister a lukewarm reply.
“I see both sides. I can see how you could feel like you had your toes stepped on,” Kendall said vaguely. Clearly, she was working to remain neutral.
“I feel like there’s an abundance of opportunities,” Kourtney replied. She then began to cry. “Sorry, it just upsets me.”
She really felt that there was a lot that took “precedence over hurting your sister.” Meanwhile, she felt that Kim was “legit copying my wedding.”
When it comes to Kim, Kourtney characterized that she would never “not do something or turn something down because it doesn’t make sense.”
She then accused: “She wasn’t happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, ‘This is amazing, we’re having the best time.'”
Kourtney claimed that Kim didn’t even “give acknowledgement of like, ‘Whoa, this is so amazing, I love this whole vibe.'” She also added that people told her that Kim was “spiraling” at the ceremony. Zero elaboration.
Kourtney also said that it felt like Kris was “nudging” the whole family to support Kim’s shirts. Which Kourtney felt would be “unauthentic.”
Of Kim, she said: “I think she’s really driven and doesn’t know what’s driving her.” We have never heard someone better summarize Kim Kardashian in our lives.
Meanwhile, back in Milan, Khloe advised Kris to “acknowledge” Kourtney’s feelings. Which she planned to do. But only in a way that wouldn’t seem like she’s choosing sides. Kris is gonna be Kris.
It was only at the final fitting in Milan that Khloe brought up Kourt’s feelings to Kim.
This was, as it turned out, the first that Kim had heard of it.
Her apparent laser focus upon this had apparently kept her from picking up on Kourtney’s feelings — before or after going through with this project.
“I couldn’t have been more mindful,” Kim claimed to the confessional camera.
“I said don’t do the Madonna collection, don’t do the lace collection,” she continued.
Kim recalled telling everyone: “don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding out of respect to Kourtney.”
And, according to Kim, she could also prove that she tried to do even more to distance this fashion endeavor from Kourtney’s nuptials.
“She doesn’t know I have the email string of me begging them to push it a year,” Kim shared.
Khloe then informed her that this had spilled over, that Kourt was “mad at” Kris and more or less at everyone. It was about “loyalty,” and not necessarily “rational.”
“F–k this is coming at the worst time,” Kim lamented. “Like, this is just not what I need with Kourtney right now. The show is tomorrow.”
As the group toasted ahead of the show, Kim crowned Kourtney — from afar — as the “diva of all divas.”
We are sure that the fallout will continue. As Kim quipped, this show is the family’s “therapy.” Which might explain a lot, actually.