Kourtney Kardashian Rages Over Kim, Fashion Show: You Copied My Friggin’ Wedding!

Season 3 of The Kardashians is still going strong.

On this week’s episode of the Hulu reality series, Kim Kardashian’s entire focus was on fashion.

There was just one little problem.

Was her big Italian fashion show a little too on the nose such a short time after Kourtney’s Italian wedding? Did she overshadow her big sister’s nuptials for her career?

Kim Kardashian looks like she’s geared up to fight Thanos as she supervises a Dolce & Gabbana fashion project in Milan in late 2022. (Hulu)

Khloe, Kris, and Kim were all in Milan for Kim’s big fashion project. She called it a pivotal moment in her career.

Meanwhile, Kourtney remained back home.

She sat down with Kendall so that Kendall could rep her tequila brand. Ahem, that is to say, so that she could listen to her feelings.

Home is wear the heart is? Kourtney Kardashian wore some comfy clothes on The Kardashians Season 3. (Hulu)

“Kim is in Milan doing this whole Kim, Dolce & Gabbana, Ciao Kim, Living La Dolce Vita whatever,” Kourtney remarked. She was not happy.

“This isn’t really about business for me,” she said. “It’s just like this was my wedding.”

Kourt continued: “and actually how I’ve lived my life every summer for 5 years in a row, living La Dolce Vita, genuinely.”

Seated across from one another, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner chat on Season 3 while three oversized mugs separate them. (Hulu)

“While we were at our wedding, I guess Kim was having these conversations with Dolce that I didn’t know about,” Kourtney complained.

At one point, she recalled, Kim contacted her to let her know that she was working on a new SKIMS project.

“I go, ‘What is the point of this call? Is it to get my blessing? Is that why you’re calling?’ She goes, ‘I guess,'” Kourt characterized.

On Season 3 of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian expressed how irate she feels over her sister “stealing” her wedding aesthetic. (Hulu)

Kourtney went on: “She wasn’t like, ‘Hey, I’ve got this offer, how do you feel about this? I really want the money,’ or whatever it was that she was feeling.”

Of course, it ended up not being a SKIMS campaign. It ended up being a reworked Dolce & Gabbana project with looks from the ’90s and ’00s.

At this point, Kendall — in her 818 beanie — gave her eldest sister a lukewarm reply.

Kendall Jenner was sure to rep her tequila brand, which is also just an area code, on Season 3 of The Kardashians. (Hulu)

“I see both sides. I can see how you could feel like you had your toes stepped on,” Kendall said vaguely. Clearly, she was working to remain neutral.

“I feel like there’s an abundance of opportunities,” Kourtney replied. She then began to cry. “Sorry, it just upsets me.”

She really felt that there was a lot that took “precedence over hurting your sister.” Meanwhile, she felt that Kim was “legit copying my wedding.”

While speaking about her feelings, Kourtney Kardashian began to cry on Season 3 of The Kardashians. (Hulu)

When it comes to Kim, Kourtney characterized that she would never “not do something or turn something down because it doesn’t make sense.”

She then accused: “She wasn’t happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, ‘This is amazing, we’re having the best time.'”

Kourtney claimed that Kim didn’t even “give acknowledgement of like, ‘Whoa, this is so amazing, I love this whole vibe.'” She also added that people told her that Kim was “spiraling” at the ceremony. Zero elaboration.

We’re not sure which division of the Galactic Empire requires this uniform, but we’re sure that Kris Jenner is one of their most terrifying operatives. (Hulu)

Kourtney also said that it felt like Kris was “nudging” the whole family to support Kim’s shirts. Which Kourtney felt would be “unauthentic.”

Of Kim, she said: “I think she’s really driven and doesn’t know what’s driving her.” We have never heard someone better summarize Kim Kardashian in our lives.

Meanwhile, back in Milan, Khloe advised Kris to “acknowledge” Kourtney’s feelings. Which she planned to do. But only in a way that wouldn’t seem like she’s choosing sides. Kris is gonna be Kris.

As the caption makes clear, Kim Kardashian learns at this moment that her eldest sibling is unhappy with her. (Hulu)

It was only at the final fitting in Milan that Khloe brought up Kourt’s feelings to Kim.

This was, as it turned out, the first that Kim had heard of it.

Her apparent laser focus upon this had apparently kept her from picking up on Kourtney’s feelings — before or after going through with this project.

Kim Kardashian felt shocked at the revelation of new family drama during Season 3. Wait, really? Drama helped build their family to where they are. (Hulu)

“I couldn’t have been more mindful,” Kim claimed to the confessional camera.

“I said don’t do the Madonna collection, don’t do the lace collection,” she continued.

Kim recalled telling everyone: “don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding out of respect to Kourtney.”

To hear Kim Kardashian tell it, she could not have been more mindful of her sister’s wedding and feelings. And she claimed to have the receipts to prove it. (Hulu)

And, according to Kim, she could also prove that she tried to do even more to distance this fashion endeavor from Kourtney’s nuptials.

“She doesn’t know I have the email string of me begging them to push it a year,” Kim shared.

Khloe then informed her that this had spilled over, that Kourt was “mad at” Kris and more or less at everyone. It was about “loyalty,” and not necessarily “rational.”

Kim Kardashian’s eldest sister declined to promote her shirt, and this drama came at an unfortunate time. (Hulu)

“F–k this is coming at the worst time,” Kim lamented. “Like, this is just not what I need with Kourtney right now. The show is tomorrow.”

As the group toasted ahead of the show, Kim crowned Kourtney — from afar — as the “diva of all divas.”

We are sure that the fallout will continue. As Kim quipped, this show is the family’s “therapy.” Which might explain a lot, actually.