Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: It’s About to Be Over!

According to multiple reports, one of Hollywood’s youngest power couples appears to be going its separate ways.

Both TMZ and People Magazine are claiming that Joe Jonas has retained a divorce lawyer in order to begin the legal process of ending his marriage to Sophie Turner.

The musician and the actress (best known for her role as Sansa Stark on Game Of Thrones) got married in the spring of 2019… first in Las Vegas and then again in France .

They share two children.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends HBO Max’s “The Staircase” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Neither Turner nor Jonas has confirmed this unfortunate rumor.

An insider tells TMZ, however, that the spouses have been having “serious problems” for about six months.

Over the last three months, meanwhile, Jonas has been the primary caregiver for his and Turner’s two young kids “pretty much all of the time,” despite his band having been on tour during this entire time.

Jonas has often been spotted without his wedding ring on numerous occasions of late, as well.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The stars started dating back in 2016 — initially connecting over Instagram direct messaging.

“We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Turner explained in a 2019 cover interview for Harper’s Bazaar UK, adding:

“We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

A short time after this connection was made, Jonas invited Turner to hang out while his tour was passing through the United Kingdom.

The rest is (or was, we suppose) romantic history.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

In June 2023, In Touch Weekly broke the news that things were starting to get rocky.

“Things are tense between them,” a source told this tabloid at the time.

“The two have a lot on their plate right now. … It’s not surprising that there’s tension between them.

“But they love each other, so whatever it is they’re going through, their friends and family are confident the two will work it all out.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose here on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards. They sure were a cute couple! (Getty)

Turner made her relationship with Jonas Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017 with a picture of her boyfriend on a boat in Miami.

“Miami Daze,” she captioned the snapshot.

A year later, Jonas proposed.

“It’s lovely to be engaged,” Turner told Marie Claire afterwards.

“Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person.”

