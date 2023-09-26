Jed Duggar Unfollows Jill and Derick Dillard on Instagram Amid Reports of Intense Family Feud

As you’ve likely heard by now, Jill Duggar published her debut memoir earlier this month.

And as expected, the book was not well-received by her entire family.

Some Duggars defended Jill and her right to tell her story as she sees fit.

But others, such as Jill’s parents, have harshly criticized the book.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar blasted Jill as a liar and alleged that she wrote the book with malicious intent.

And it seems that several members of the Duggar family have sided with their parents in this war of words against Jill.

One of the most outspoken Jim Bob and Michelle supporters is the couple’s 24-year-old son Jedediah Duggar.

According to a new report from In Touch (via Yahoo! News), Jed is no longer following Jill or her husband, Derick Dillard, on Instagram.

Jedidiah and Katey Duggar are pictured here with their newborn. (Instagram)

It’s a minor snub, but insiders say it’s an indicative of a rising tide of anti-Jill sentiment within the Duggar clan.

“Jill’s brother Jed and his wife Katey want nothing to do with her or Derick,” says a source close to the situation.

And it’s not the first indication that Jed is not a fan of his sister’s literary debut.

Amy and Jill Duggar pose with copies of Jill’s memoir in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this month, Jed “liked” an Instagram comment in which a user criticized Jill for disrespecting her parents.

“I can’t help but feel bad for your parents. I cannot imagine my children writing tell all books about my family,” the user wrote on one of Jill’s posts.

“Here’s the thing Jill, NO family is perfect. Not one. And yes, while most do not have reality TV shows, you would also not have the opportunity to profit from your story.”

Jill Duggar holds a cup of coffee while looking into the camera for this selfie. (Instagram)

Jed also lashed out at a commenter who blasted Jed’s “shameful” public criticism of his older sister.

“Excuse you, but you don’t know our family at all. Please don’t make assumptions about things that 100% [are] none of your business. The true shame is on you,” he wrote.

Jill has received support from her sisters, but it seems that for the most part, the men in the family are Team Jim Bob.

Jill Duggar has published her debut memoir. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

That makes sense, of course, as the Duggars are an intensely patriarchal clan, and the men have a vested interest in protecting their way of life, which means defending Jim Bob’s ridiculous belief system.

But despite their best efforts, it seems that the old ways are not long for this world.

Duggar women are living more modern lives, and just this week, Amy Duggar revealed that she’s working on a memoir of her own.

Amy Duggar posted this photo, in which she’s seen posing next to her cousin Jill, in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The family thrived in secrecy for years, but now, they’re being exposed by their very own.

And the future isn’t looking very bright for the Jeds and Jim Bobs.