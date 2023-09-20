Jill Duggar Obliterates Claim that Jinger Hasn't Supported Her: She Promoted My Book!

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar decided to raise their many children in a toxic, fear-driven cult.

Some have clawed their way out and closer to a healthy way of living.

Jill even wrote about a book about some of what she faced. Most of her family hasn’t exactly been supportive, though.

Jinger has. And Jill is quick to remind fans that Jinger’s had her back when so many of their siblings have shunned her.

On July 4, Jinger Duggar marked the 2023 Independence Day celebration by sharing a video of visiting with family back in Arkansas — including sister Jill Duggar. Naturally, she vlogged about it. (YouTube)

In recent weeks, Jill has been active on Instagram as she promotes her memoir — and her upcoming book signings.

Obviously, many of her fans and follows (and critics) have treated this as a sort of open floor to reach out to her. Some want answers, and others just want to stir the pot.

Under a fairly recent post, a commenter accused: “Unless I’ve missed it, I’ve seen no public support from Jinger or any of your siblings.”

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar has come out with a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

For the most part, that commenter is absolutely right.

The Duggar family has, as a whole, ranged from seeming to condemn any public discussion of their house of horrors to indirectly shading Jill to saying nothing.

But that’s not true of everyone. The commenter singled out Jinger, but that was an odd choice.

Jinger Duggar participates in a remote interview in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

So Jill clapped back, responding to the commenter who claimed that Jinger had been giving her the cold shoulder like everyone else.

She reminded her followers that both Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo “have been very supportive” amidst her book launch.

That is true. In fact, Jinger was basically doing press for Jill — at least, when we compare her to almost anyone else in the family.

Jill Duggar holds a cup of coffee while looking into the camera for this selfie. (Instagram)

Counting The Cost hit bookshelves on Tuesday, September 12.

That same day, Jinger and Jeremy apeared as guests on the Tamron Hall Show.

There, Jinger praised sister Jill as a “brave girl.” And she had more to say about the book’s release.

Jinger Duggar shared this snap featuring husband Jeremy Vuolo on August 2, 2023. Some fans declared that they hardly recognized him. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“And I think that her coming out and telling her story …” Jinger said. “I’m so glad that she’s found her voice.”

She then affirmed: “and I love and support her.” Sweet!

Jinger acknowledged: “I know that is the hardest thing to do.” And remember, Jinger would know.

Jinger Duggar is attracting a lot of attention these days. And much of it has to do with her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. (YouTube)

“Having just gone through that process, even, I don’t know if it would be a smaller scale, maybe,” Jinger pointed out.

“We are sharing our stories in even different ways,” she acknowledged.

“But I am just so glad that she is finding her voice,” Jinger praised. “And able to communicate what’s been on her heart for so many years.”

Jill Duggar spoke with fans on YouTube in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

“Other siblings have been privately supportive,” Jill shared in an interview just after her book’s release.

“And then some have not been quite as supportive,” she admitted. “And that’s OK.”

Jill noted: “I also see where they are at and I’m like, ‘I was there not very long ago.’ So I can extend grace.”