Tori Roloff Shares New Video of Jackson as Fans Worry Over His Legs

Just days ago, Tori Roloff shared a new video of Jackson Roloff. The family was out on a walk.

Fans have expressed concerns for some time about the prominent bowing in his legs. It does not seem to have improved, despite a painful surgery.

Tori’s latest video showed Jackson being his adorable 6-year-old self around the house.

Was she trying to send a message to worried fans? Because fears over his bone development have not gone away.

Adorable! 6-year-old Jackson stands on a low-level footstool and beams at his mother in this image. (Instagram)

In the final days of June, Tori Roloff took to her Instagram Story to share footage of her precious children.

1-year-old Josiah was giggling in his crib.

His big brother, 6-year-old Jackson Roloff, walked over to pay a visit to his baby brother.

Precious Jackson Roloff makes his way over to the crib where 1-year-old brother Josiah is giggling in June of 2023. (Instagram)

Jackson stepped up onto a low-level step stool in order to look down into the crib.

He is, of course, a small child himself. But the step stool is likely primarily there for Zach, the father of both boys.

Tori is the only member of this precious family who is of average height. At 5-foot-5, she might not need a step stool to access the crib. But everyone else would.

Though sweet Jackson Roloff looks so adorable as he goes to visit 1-year-old Josiah in his crib, many fans had hoped that the bowing in his legs would have subsided before June 2023. (Instagram)

Tori’s video showed off what a precious big brother Jackson is. But it also highlighted something else.

His legs remain conspicuously bowed. Though he is still able to walk, his legs have a prominent curvature.

Users across social media, even Reddit (a platform where the company is currently at war with its own users), to discuss the boy’s bone growth.

In a video that his mom posted, Jackson Roloff walks outdoors during the first days of summer in 2023. Fans have expressed concerns about his leg development. His parents and doctors are monitoring the situation. (Instagram)

“I feel so bad for Jackson. It looks like the surgery didn’t really work,” a poster on Reddit observed.

“I hope they can do something else to help with his walking!” they continued. “Hopefully he’s not in pain.”

A commenter remarked: “Poor kid is literally walking on the sides of his feet.It actually looks worse now than before he had his surgery.Just looks really painful.”

Though Tori Roloff’s Story showed Josiah Roloff enjoying a toy car, some of her followers focused their attention upon Jackson Roloff’s legs. (Instagram)

“It’s gonna screw his feet up,” wrote another redditor.

“Yeah this is just heartbreaking to see,” expressed an additional Reddit denizen.

However, others expressed more optimism than others about how successful Jackson’s 2021 procedure may ultimately be.

Jackson Roloff displayed his ability to walk but also the unmistakable presence of his bow legs during the final weekend of June in 2023. His parents had likely hoped to see more linear leg growth by the time that he turned six. (Instagram)

“The surgery was not supposed to be an one and done surgery,” one commenter reminded everyone.

“He is having more smaller surgeries over his childhood to straighten his legs,” they noted. “He is still growing.”

The commenter added: “Instead of having one huge incredibly painful long recovery surgery when he is closer to full grown, they opted for this route with the guidance of their doctors.”

Posing before a field of flowers, Tori Roloff embraces son Jackson Roloff, daughter Lilah Roloff, and baby Josiah Roloff. (Instagram)

It is true that Tori and Zach cautioned fans against expecting to see too much progress too quickly when it comes to Jackson’s legs.

However, we are nearing the two-year mark for his last procedure.

Tori and Zach previously shared that he might require another, more invasive surgery if the plates that doctors installed do not work.

Here, we see 5-year-old Jackson Roloff along side an Easter Bunny while enjoying an egg hunt early in the spring of 2023. (Instagram)

With a child of average height, they would see results more quickly.

For now, we have full confidence that Jackson’s parents are consulting with their doctors.

That matters more than social media concern. Even concern that comes from a good place.