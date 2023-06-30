Tori Roloff Shares New Video of Jackson as Fans Worry Over His Legs

Just days ago, Tori Roloff shared a new video of Jackson Roloff. The family was out on a walk.
Fans have expressed concerns for some time about the prominent bowing in his legs. It does not seem to have improved, despite a painful surgery.
Tori’s latest video showed Jackson being his adorable 6-year-old self around the house.
Was she trying to send a message to worried fans? Because fears over his bone development have not gone away.
In the final days of June, Tori Roloff took to her Instagram Story to share footage of her precious children.
1-year-old Josiah was giggling in his crib.
His big brother, 6-year-old Jackson Roloff, walked over to pay a visit to his baby brother.
Jackson stepped up onto a low-level step stool in order to look down into the crib.
He is, of course, a small child himself. But the step stool is likely primarily there for Zach, the father of both boys.
Tori is the only member of this precious family who is of average height. At 5-foot-5, she might not need a step stool to access the crib. But everyone else would.
Tori’s video showed off what a precious big brother Jackson is. But it also highlighted something else.
His legs remain conspicuously bowed. Though he is still able to walk, his legs have a prominent curvature.
Users across social media, even Reddit (a platform where the company is currently at war with its own users), to discuss the boy’s bone growth.
“I feel so bad for Jackson. It looks like the surgery didn’t really work,” a poster on Reddit observed.
“I hope they can do something else to help with his walking!” they continued. “Hopefully he’s not in pain.”
A commenter remarked: “Poor kid is literally walking on the sides of his feet.It actually looks worse now than before he had his surgery.Just looks really painful.”
“It’s gonna screw his feet up,” wrote another redditor.
“Yeah this is just heartbreaking to see,” expressed an additional Reddit denizen.
However, others expressed more optimism than others about how successful Jackson’s 2021 procedure may ultimately be.
“The surgery was not supposed to be an one and done surgery,” one commenter reminded everyone.
“He is having more smaller surgeries over his childhood to straighten his legs,” they noted. “He is still growing.”
The commenter added: “Instead of having one huge incredibly painful long recovery surgery when he is closer to full grown, they opted for this route with the guidance of their doctors.”
It is true that Tori and Zach cautioned fans against expecting to see too much progress too quickly when it comes to Jackson’s legs.
However, we are nearing the two-year mark for his last procedure.
Tori and Zach previously shared that he might require another, more invasive surgery if the plates that doctors installed do not work.
With a child of average height, they would see results more quickly.
For now, we have full confidence that Jackson’s parents are consulting with their doctors.
That matters more than social media concern. Even concern that comes from a good place.