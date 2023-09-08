Ryan Edwards Has a New Girlfriend ... An Ex-Con Single Mom Whom He Met In Rehab

When Ryan Edwards got arrested for the umpteenth time back in April, it looked as though the troubled Teen Mom star would finally do some real time.

Instead, he’s once again a free man just a few months later. Well, sort of …

Edwards received a furlough so that he could attend rehab, and instead of going back to jail afterward, he was transferred to a sober living house where he’s free to come and go pretty much as he pleases.

One would think that Ryan would be laser-focused on his sobriety and rebuilding his relationship with his children at a time like this — but instead, he’s decided to re-enter the dating pool.

Ryan Edwards is in trouble with the law once again.

Yes, Ryan is technically still married to Mackenzie Standifer, but considering he trashed her house so badly that she had to move, that relationship is probably over.

And according to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Edwards was very quick to move on.

The outlet reports that Ryan has entered what appears to be a serious relationship with a woman named Amanda Conner.

Amanda Conner is Ryan Edwards' new girlfriend.

The two met in rehab, and according to The Sun, Amanda has “a long history of drug-related arrests.”

This should work out well!

A source close to the situation says that Ryan’s inner circle realized the relationship was serious when he started giving Amanda rides on his motorcycle.

Ryan Edwards has battled an addiction to drugs for years.

“They met and started seeing each other at rehab. He doesn’t take anyone on his bike unless it’s a thing. No friends [are allowed],” says the insider.

“Choosing to use your time on and the type of people you’re surrounding yourself with is not okay. This girl is dangerous.”

On Reddit, a waitress who served the couple at a restaurant said they were joined at dinner by an unidentified baby.

Ryan Edwards

“They sat at the high bar and squeezed the small child in one of [their] laps… Ryan appears to be looking really well and was super polite,” the server wrote.

The couple was also spotted hanging out at what appeared to be an apartment complex pool last weekend.

Like Ryan, Amanda is a parent, but it’s not clear how many kids she has or how old they are.

Ryan has been accused violating his estranged wife's restraining order.

And like Ryan, she’s got several arrests under her belt, the most recent for DUI.

It’s unclear if Amanda was legally required to attend rehab or if she took it upon herself to get clean.

Whatever the case, she certainly met a kindred spirit during her latest stint in treatment.

Ryan Edwards

Unfortunately, that’s not necessarily a good thing.

Recovering addicts are generally advised to abstain from entering new romantic relationships for the first year of their sobriety, and relationships involving two former addicts are far more likely to result in relapse.

Our fingers are crossed for Ryan and Amanda, but it’s hard to be hopeful about this situation.