Christine Brown: Kody Loves Robyn and Hates Our Kids!

Christine Brown has made it very, very clear for a number of months now:

She has no regrets over leaving Kody Brown.

The mother of six is single and feeling pretty darn sexy these days.

On this past Sunday night’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, meanwhile, Christine outlined the specific reasons why she had no choice but to restart her life in Utah.

“I was 21 when I got married. I’m 49. I’m starting over again,” she said in a confessional.

“All I know is that I’m moving forward and I’m moving to something better.

“I do know I’m moving towards something better. And that’s enough most of the time.”

This admission came about after Kody and Robyn both wondered whether or not Christine even could divorce Kody, considering the rules of the family church.

“Christine just saying she’s divorced is sort of invalidating our beliefs,” Robyn said in a confessional of her own.

“We are spiritually married to Kody by our church. If we want a divorce then we have to go get their approval.

“Usually they require counseling, lots and lots of meetings and technically, from my understanding, until Christine is physical with another man she’s not divorced.

“But I don’t know.”

Christine Brown is finally finished with Kody. We’re so proud of her for coming to this realization.

Christine, for her part, basically shrugged and said she no longer shares these religious beliefs… so she’s outta there!

“I know without a doubt I have tried for years to make this work,” she told viewers on air.

“I have a clear conscience knowing that I gave it my best. If people want to look at me and think otherwise, okay — I can’t do anything about that.”

This is where Christine cited her kids, weeks after telling People Magazine that Kody snubbing their daughter back when she needed surgery effectively served as the final marital straw.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

“Being a mom is my most important thing, but I couldn’t with a clear conscience stay married to someone who had favorites and made it very known and someone who is breaking my kids’ hearts,” she added.

“I need to stand with my them instead, and I wanted to do it for them.”

Ah yes, favorites.

Hello there, Christine Brown! The mother of six is happy with her decision to leave Kody.

Christine also said, back on the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, that Kody obviously loves Robyn best.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” she came right out and admitted for the first time in public, citing Robyn at the time.

Added Christine on this sensitive topic:

“Apparently I’m not treating her well enough so there’s nothing I can do. I mean, honestly, what he’s asking from me is ridiculous.”