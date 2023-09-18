Tom Sandoval Trashes Raquel Leviss as “Immature, Petty AND Thirsty”

It was never exactly a fairy tale romance between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Not when you consider that they started hooking up last year while Sandoval was very much involved with Raquel’s friend and co-star, Ariana Madix.

And yet, one thing is now for certain:

However you wish to label the torrid affair between these Bravo personalities… it has now turned into a nightmare.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are pictured here on an episode of Vanderpump Rules. (Bravo)

One week ago, you see, Leviss turned 29 years old.

In response, her ex-lover wrote the following on her Instagram page:

“Happy Birthday, Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.”

Pretty quickly, however, it was evident that Leviss did not share this same sentiment.

Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Not long after Tom indirectly reached out, Leviss shared an Instagram Story with a screenshot of Sandoval’s Instagram account — which she had blocked — along with a hot pink sticker featuring white writing that read:

“OK bye!”

Indeed, Leviss appears to be saying farewell to both Vanderpump Rules and this apparent toxic influence in her life.

And just how does Sandoval feeling about such a rejection?

Raquel spills the tea about her affair with Tom Sandoval. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“Obviously, I think it’s a little immature and petty,” he told People Magazine of Raquel’s public move. “To post that you’re blocking seems a bit thirsty.”

Especially, in Sandoval’s view, after he was merely just trying to be polite.

“I wanted to just send her some love, let her know that happy birthday, whatever,” he added to People of the aforementioned birthday wishes.

Leviss, though, is just looking to move way on.

Raquel Leviss has been threatened in various ways since her affair came to light. (Instagram)

As previously reported, she previously checked into a rehab facility due to mental health issues and has no plans to return to the series that made her famous.

“Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly three months. She checked out of the Meadows trauma therapy center in July and has had zero contact with him since sometime in June,” a source also told People last Thursday.

“Despite his attempts of writing and calling, she ceased communications with him while in the trauma therapy center,” the insider continued.

“It seems that [Sandoval] can’t keep her name out of his mouth and let her move on in peace.”

The most recent season of Vanderpump Rules was terrible for Sandoval’s reputation. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Sandoval and Leviss split about six months ago, just a few weeks after we all learned about their affair.

They haven’t said a whole lot about each other since, although Tom sounded a very condescending tone a few days ago upon speaking to People.

“I just kind of feel bad for her, in a way. I don’t understand. I think she’s really struggling with taking accountability for her actions and just wants to point fingers and be mad at everybody else,” he concluded.

“There were two of us in this situation. We both screwed up.”