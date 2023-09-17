Billy Miller, Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Actor, Dead at 43

Very sad and extremely shocking news today out of the television universe:

Billy Miller, a three-time Daytime Emmy winning soap opera actor — best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital — has passed away.

He was 43 years old.

Billy Miller accepts a trophy at the 37th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 27, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty)

The development was first reported by Michael Fairman TV.

Miller’s passing was also confirmed by The Belmont, one of the restaurant in which he was a part-owner in Los Angeles.

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

A native of Oklahoma, Miller was two days away from his birthday at the time of his death.

Billy Miller accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for ‘The Young and the Restless’ onstage during The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

The actor rose to small screen fame as the character of Richie Novak on All My Children’s Richie Novack, a role he took on from 2007-2008.

From there, Miller went to The Young and the Restless and took over the role of Billy Abbott., staying with this top-rated drama from 2008-2014.

During his six years on the latter program, Miller won three Daytime Emmys (two for Outstanding Supporting Actor and one for Outstanding Lead Actor).

In 2014, Miller jumped to General Hospital, where he took over the role of Jason Morgan/Drew Cain from Steve Burton.

He left this ABC soap opera in 2019.

Billy Miller attends The Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences’ Daytime Programming Peer Group’s Daytime Emmy Nominees Cocktail Reception at Montage Beverly Hills on June 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

Outside of acting on the aforementioned soap operas, Miller appeared in the Bradley Cooper film American Sniper.

He also made appearances on the following TV shows:

CSI: New York, Justified, Ringer, Suits, Ray Donovan, Castle, The Rookie, Major Crimes, Truth Be Told and NCIS.

More recently, Miller recurred in the first season of the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told as the husband of Lizzy Caplan’s Lanie.

Billy Miller arrives at the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 19, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Billy Miller.

May he rest in peace.

