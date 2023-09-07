Christine Brown Reveals Wedding Date: When is She Walking Down the Aisle?

Here comes the bride?

Just about, Sister Wives fans!

Earlier this week, Christine Brown took part in an Instagram live stream that featured a question about her upcoming wedding to David Woolley… followed by a rather intriguing answer!

Asked when she’ll be walking down the aisle, the veteran TLC personality told followers to circle a date six weeks from now.

So happy together! That seems to sum up Christine Brown and David Woolley. (Instagram)

No, Christine did not specify exactly which date.

But if we’re talking a Saturday, the most common day on which folks get married, there’s a very good chance that Christine and David’s wedding date will be October 15, 2023.

Early fall!

It should be gorgeous!

Christine Brown and David Woolley pose here for an extremely cute and romantic engagement photo. (Liz Bowles)

Brown met Woolley on the dating app Stir.com a few months after splitting from spiritual spouse Kody in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the mother of six wrote at the time.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

(Instargram)

Fast forward to February 2022 and Christine going Instagram official with Woolley, referring to him right away as her “soulmate.”

(Interesting, Brown recently said she never believed Kody to be worthy of this designation.)

Announcing the news of her engagement on her Instagram page this past April — alongside an image of herself showing off her ring with Woolley — Brown wrote:

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife.”

They sure do look happy, don’t they? We’re big fans of David Woolley and Christine Brown. (Instagram)

In July, meanwhile, ahead of official engagement photos flooding the Internet, Woolley took a moment to introduce himself to the world.

“Hello! Im sorry I have not let people know who I am yet,” wrote David online this summer.

“I have 8 kids. 6 are married 2 are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!

“I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her. So I have been a single dad for 11 years. Yes I dated since then, but never went anywhere.

“I have been doing drywall since 1980 and own my company for the last 20 years. I wish I could show all of my family because I’m very proud of all my kids.”

Yes, FIANCE! David Woolley has popped the question to Christine Brown and she has said YES. (Instagram)

In one interview after another, Christine has made it clear she has no regrets about her decision to leave Kody.

And we just learned that she has every intention of leaving this relationship behind, as Christine plans to change her last name from Brown to Woolley.

We’ll update this post with the exact wedding date once it’s finalized, but let us say as loudly and as clearly as possible:

We are so VERY happy for you, Christine!

