Jill Duggar Debuts Bold (And Blonde!) New Look on Instagram, Receives Mixed Response From Fans

Jill Duggar has an awful lot on her plate these days.

We’re just days away from the publication of Jill’s debut memoir, and it’s likely that several family members will never talk to her again once the book hits stores.

Jill has already announced that she intends to leave town for a while after the book hits stores on Tuesday.

And possibly in the hope that she won’t be recognized on her upcoming privacy tour, the mother of three is trying out a new look!

Jill Duggar debuted a new hairstyle in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jill posted the pic above on Wednesday, and she included a shout-out to the hairdresser who helped transform her appearance so dramatically.

“@michellegmaboahair you are the bomb!! Thanks for everything + the coffee!!” Jill wrote.

It’s long been rumored that the Duggars talk about coffee a lot because it’s the only indulgence they’re permitted.

Jill Duggar holds a cup of coffee while looking into the camera for this selfie. (Instagram)

But that’s not the case with Jill.

In fact, Jill drinks alcohol and listens to secular music (there’s a picture of Debbie Harry behind her in her salon selfie!) and does all sorts of other things that are prohibited by Jim Bob’s belief system.

And we’re probably gonna learn a whole lot more about the rules she’s broken once her book hits stores!

Jill Duggar shared this photo that was taken in her garden in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Of course, like Jinger Duggar, who published a memoir earlier this year, Jill is likely to disappoint some critics of her family.

Don’t get us wrong — we’re sure she’ll be candid about her parents and the cult-like environment in which she was raised.

But Jill is still a politically conservative evangelical Christian, so a lot of people who dislike Jim Bob’s beliefs might not love Jill’s views either.

Jill Duggar is preparing to publish her debut memoir. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And it seems she’s already experiencing the challenges that come with only semi-rebelling against her fundamentalist upbringing.

“I have never seen 2 more cringe people in my life,” one commenter wrote on a recent video that showed Jess and Ben in New York City for a promotional event.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

“Yet none of this trauma has made you all less bigoted towards the lgbtq community,” another person added.

“I support you but this cheery demeanor you guys have over the book being released is so confusing in contrast to what the book will be about,” a third chimed in.

“Not that you guys should be all down in the dumps but I think there’s a point to be made that what you want to address in the book shouldn’t reflect such a happy go lucky energy around it.”

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar is coming out with a book that will likely expose just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

Needless to say, Jill will likely be facing blowback from multiple groups once the book is released.

But we’re sure the coming storm will pale in comparison to all the turmoil she had to deal with growing up.

And hey, whatever happens, at least she’s got a cool new hairstyle!