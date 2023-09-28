Jana Duggar Emerges From Hiding, Violates Jim Bob's Previous Dress Code In Surprising YouTube Video

It’s been a very long time since we’ve been able to offer an update on the life of Jana Duggar.

Jana hasn’t posted on Instagram since March of 2022, and she’s been keeping a very low profile in the wake of her family’s most recent controversies.

Unlike some of her siblings, Jana did not comment on her sister Jill Duggar’s recent memoir.

And she certainly didn’t participate in Amazon’s anti-Duggar documentary, Shiny Happy People.

Jana Duggar on Counting On. With all her family’s nonsense, that must be a facial expression that she makes quite often. (Photo Credit: TLC)

So what has Jana been up to?

Well, she still lives at home with her parents, and as far as we know, she spends her days assisting with the education of her youngest siblings.

(All Duggars are homeschooled, of course, and insiders say Jana is basically treated like a live-in nanny and tutor.)

Jana Duggar addresses the camera here during a scene from the TLC series Counting On. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Fans have been curious about Jana’s health and well-being, and she’s a frequent topic of conversation in Duggar-themed Reddit threads, but she seems to have no interest in addressing the public.

In fact, she seems intent on steering clear of the spotlight and returning to a life of relative anonymity.

Unfortunately for Jana, several members of her family are still attempting to forge media careers, which means it’s not easy for her to slink back into obscurity.

One of those family members is Jana’s sister Joy-Anna, whose YouTube channel boats nearly a quarter million subscribers.

Joy posts frequent, lengthy videos about her family life, so Jana fans figured it was only a matter of time before their fav made a cameo.

Their patience was rewarded this week when Joy posted footage from Michelle Duggar’s latest birthday party.

Jana Duggar made a surprise appearance on YouTube in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Jana might not have said much in the clip, but fans think her clothing did the talking for her.

After all, it’s clear that the 33-year-old is no longer following the rules of the ridiculous Duggar dress code, which requires women to cover their limbs at all times.

Several of Jana’s sisters have abandoned the code, but only after receiving permission from their husbands.

Jana is still single and still living with her overbearing parents, so fans were surprised to see that she’s ditched the Little House on the Prairie garb.

At one point, Jana Duggar was wildly popular on Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Jana is very independent and more alpha compared to her sisters, but she can’t get a place of her own until she meets someone her family approves of,” an insider told UK tabloid The Sun back in 2021.

“The Duggars are so religious, they wouldn’t agree with her moving out and living alone, or living with a friend or boyfriend, it’s frowned upon, it’s ridiculous, but it’s how it’s always been,” the source continued.

“She wants to fly the nest, but it’s hard as she has to find the right guy, which is a goal for all of the girls, and she hates being the last single sister.”

Jana Duggar recently traveled to Rome with her brother James. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this year, Jana joined her brother James on his tour of Europe, and some fans expressed hope that she would remain overseas and start a new life.

Sadly, after a few days of broadening her horizons, Jana was right back to sharing a room with her younger sisters.

We hope that she’s happy with the life she’s chosen and that the public’s concern for her mental state is unfounded.

But either way, it doesn’t look like Jana will be breaking her silence anytime soon.