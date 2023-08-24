Tori Spelling Hospitalization Likely Mold-Related: Symptoms Could Last for YEARS

Earlier this month, we reported on Tori Spelling’s hospitalization and then, this week, on her release from the hospital.

Tori was looking worse for wear. And while we don’t know what happened, she spent days under medical care. That means something serious.

Even before we had a hint of what might have happened, we mentioned the chronic and sometimes lifelong consequences of chronic mold exposure.

Now, a new report says that the hazardous infestation that drove Tori and her family to flee their former home is the likely culprit.

Once again at Urgent Care with her family, Tori Spelling shared photos to warn followers about the hidden dangers of mold. (Instagram)

Us Weekly spoke to multiple sources that shared that Tori’s recent four-day stint in the hospital likely stemmed from the “mold issue” from her former home.

“Tori is frustrated she’s still dealing with getting sick,” one insider described.

“She thought moving out [of the house] would be the solution,” the source explained. “But these issues obviously linger for much longer.”

Tori Spelling shared this outdoor selfie in April of 2023. (Instagram)

As soon as Tori revealed the news of her mold-infested home, her followers were warning her about their own experiences. Doctors likely delivered similar news.

Long-term exposure to dangerous mold spores can cause all sorts of issues, even long after becoming mold-free. For some, the damage lasts for years and beyond.

Tori herself clearly learned that earlier this year. She asked fans and followers if they could recommend an MRI specialist. Mold exposure can cause brain inflammation, which can have long-term consequences.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Tori Spelling revealed that she and her family members need to undergo brain scans after living with an extremely hazardous mold infestation. (Instagram)

A second inside source spoke about how Tori’s recent health setback is simply the last thing that she needed this summer.

“Tori has been to hell and back the past few months,” the insider pointed out.

Tori had to leave her home. Husband Dean McDermott publicly declared that they were ending their marriage. And people have spotted her at a motel and more recently at an RV campground.

Tori Spelling shared this pic of her kids giving an apparent thumbs up to their August 2023 abode. (Instagram)

“She’s been running on empty for such a long time,” the second source characterized.

Describing Tori’s sad girl summer, the insider added: “It’s just been one problem after another.”

And the source characterized Tori as being in a “very tight” spot in her life.

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Instagram)

“There’s so much up in the air,” the insider went on.

The source detailed that this is “including where she’s going to live and how things are going to play out with Dean.”

And the insider then characterized: “But Tori’s a fighter and she’s vowing to pull through this and come out stronger.”

First, the source stressed, “she needs to get her health back on track again.”

We still do not know with certainty why Tori ended up in the hospital.

It could be that her health issue was simply a fall, given the bruising on her face.

In this lengthy caption from May 2023, Tori Spelling shared her family’s story of repeated illnesses. The culprit? Dangerous mold in their home. (Instagram)

Some speculate that an existing health issue may have caused the fall. That can be more serious than the fall itself, if she did fall.

Simply put, sudden and overpowering waves of dizziness or losing consciousness can cause falls. If someone has this issue, which could be mold-related, that makes things like cooking and driving more dangerous than they once were.

But that remains speculation. If Tori wishes, she will share her health news. Despite her discharge, Tori may still be waiting on a full diagnosis.