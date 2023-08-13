Britney Spears to Sit for Bombshell Interview with Oprah Winfrey?

Britney Spears is getting ready to tell her own story.

As previously reported, the beloved pop singer will release a memoir on October 24.

It will be titled “The Woman in Me” and it will take readers behind the scenes of her tumultuous life, which most notably included a 12-year time period in which she was under the control of her seemingly awful dad via a legal conservatorship.

This document was finally dismissed by a judge in late 2021.

“Britney’s book is a story of triumph,” an insider told Page Six this summer, adding that Spears was paid $15 million to pen this book and stating:

“It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship.”

We can’t wait to read it.

But we don’t need to wait all the way until October in order to hear from Spears, it now seems.

According to The Sun, Spears is likely to sit down for a tell-all interview ahead of this memoir’s release.

She’s allegedly been offered “significant financial sums” for this interview and she is considering letting Oprah Winfrey conduct what would be a VERY highly-rated television segment.

The iconic talk show host reportedly reached out to Britney’s representatives in 2021 when she was first released from her conservatorship.

However, Spears declined the initial offer in about two years ago because she was “still coming to terms with independent life and mentally processing her freedom,” the Sun source explains.

Spears hasn’t really said much in public over the last several months.

She often just dances on Instagram and other social media platforms, although she did recently reconcile with her estranged mother, Lynne.

One might therefore wonder just how overtly Spears wants to publicize all the ways she was mistreated by various family members over the years?

She also continues to deal with speculation that she has a few mental health issues, as many observers express concern nearly every time she makes a lengthy statement of any kind.

Hence why this interview may not take place in the end.

“The [interview] proposal remains complicated for Britney who continues to face challenges speaking to strangers at length about intimate aspects of her life,” The Sun adds.

“The trauma didn’t go away overnight just because the conservatorship ended.

“Some days can be extremely testing and conversations can trigger her to behave unusually or even erratically.”