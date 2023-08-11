Statler Confesses to Dempsey: My (Also British) Ex Wants to See Me Again!

In this sneak peek ahead of Sunday’s 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, both Statler and Dempsey ask the same question. “What’s the point?”

Statler is wondering why Dempsey isn’t in the same rush to move in together that she is.

Meanwhile, Dempsey wonders what the point of staying together at all is if she can’t trust Statler. It’s about Statler cheating, and her very recent contact with her ex.

As this sneak peek ahead of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 11, Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson are both outdoors.

Statler Riley doesn’t see a reason to wait during this sneak peek. (TLC)

“What’s the point?” Statler asks. She is referring to the idea of slowing down instead of moving in together.

“When I’m in, I’m all in,” she characterizes herself in the clip below. “One hundred percent.”

“I can’t really understand why Dempsey doesn’t want me to move in with her,” Statler tells the confessional camera.

To the confessional camera, Statler Riley explains why moving without living together doesn’t fit with her plans. (TLC)

“She’s okay with me moving to England,” she says. “And living somewhere else.”

“But if we love each other and are trying to have a future together,” Statler wonders. “Why would I move to another country to live in a place that’s not with the person that I’m dating?”

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Statler opines to the camera.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” Statler laments to the confessional camera. (TLC)

Back around the outdoor fire, though, Dempsey asks a very fair question.

“Do you feel like we really, deeply know each other, enough?” she asks her Texan girlfriend.

That is a question of paramount importance. People can love each other and be great as partners … but fall apart as roommates. Some friendships don’t even survive weekend trips to the beach.

In this sneak peek clip, Dempsey has a very fair question. (TLC)

“Do you think that we have a lot to learn about each other?” Dempsey then asks.

And there is something in particular on her mind. Clearly, it is weighing on her.

“Like, I did not know that you had cheated until a few days ago,” Dempsey admits. “I don’t care how long ago it was. It was something that you did. And I wasn’t aware of that.”

Statler gives one of the most unenthusiastic examples of “yeah” that we have ever heard.

“This is what I mean,” Dempsey points out. “We have so much to learn about each other.”

She explains: “I didn’t know that about you. What else am I gonna learn about you?”

During an awkward conversation, Statler cannot help but feel her anxiety spike. (TLC)

Dempsey then acknowledges that she hasn’t “asked you about your ex. Like, is there anything between you?”

That’s complex. Because Statler quickly says “there’s nothing between us.”

When Dempsey continues, asking if they have spoken, Statler acknowledges that they’ve “talked.” Which is true. But also missing a detail.

It is clear in this sneak peek that Dempsey has some insecurities about her girlfriend’s past. (TLC)

Finally, Statler admits that it wasn’t that long ago. In fact, when her ex heard that she was coming to the UK, she asked to meet her at the airport.

Statler declined … but that’s still a not-insignificant revelation. Especially since Dempsey seems to feel concerned about cheating (among other things).

That feeds into Dempsey’s fear that Statler “wanted to see her.” Now, Statler declined — and explained that the ex wanted “closure.”

But Dempsey is feeling sick, and struggling to trust Statler. “And without trust,” she concludes, “what’s the point?”